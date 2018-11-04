‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Blackmailer’s Identity Exposed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for November sweeps reveal that the identity of the women’s blackmailer is revealed, and it rocks the women to their cores while sewing some discontent among the four who desperately want to keep their part in J.T.’s murder and cover-up under wraps.

Last week, according to the Inquisitr, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) took the arguably crazy step of digging up J.T.’s body to keep it from being discovered because of a broken water pipe in Chancellor Park. As difficult as it was for Victoria to participate, she girded herself and went for it.

Of course, the women got a huge shock when they dug and dug and realized that J.T.’s body isn’t there. Now where it is it? Victoria worries that perhaps J.T. is still alive after all these months and all the outrageous steps they’ve taken to keep the body hidden. Plus, they’re still dealing with a blackmailer, and they don’t even know who they sent the money to. Is it J.T.? Perhaps whoever blackmailed them also moved the body in secret, but that would have been difficult considering the women buried J.T. under a statue in the park, so somebody surely would have noticed that. It’s a mystery, and it sounds like things will shake out as the month of November progresses.

Next week on #YR, Nick and Phyllis turn up the heat, Victoria worries about J.T., and Arturo discovers new evidence. pic.twitter.com/fpf8DSwcTN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 2, 2018

Executive producer and head writer Mal Young told Soap Opera Digest, “The blackmailer’s identity will be revealed, and it will rock the Fab Four its core! Conflicts will arise in the group when deciding how to deal with their blackmailer. Victoria will emerge as a true leader when she takes charge and reminds everyone that she is indeed Victor Newman’s daughter!”

However, before the Fab Four learns their blackmailer’s identity they have to deal with a major break in the case, according to the Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers for this week. While completing the repairs on the broken water pipe, Arturo (Jason Canela) finds a fancy watch. Eventually, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets the watch with the inscription “Love Mac,” and he puts lots of clues together to figure out the watch belonged to J.T., and his investigation leads him to believe that J.T. is not missing. In fact, Rey believes somebody murdered J.T.

With his investigation and suspicions about the four women, it looks like Rey may end up figuring out the details of his case sooner rather than later. Between that and the blackmailer, the Fab Four won’t get any rest.