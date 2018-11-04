Kenya Moore Welcomes First Child With Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is officially a mother. On Sunday, November 4, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum welcomed her first child with husband Marc Daly, according to a report from US Weekly. The couple welcomed a baby girl, weighing in at 5 lbs. and 12 oz.

The journey to motherhood wasn’t always smooth sailing for Moore. The couple married in June 2017, but had trouble conceiving a child naturally. They opted for IVF treatment and were later spotted in Barbados last November at a fertility clinic, the procedure was successful, and the couple announced the pregnancy in April 2018.

Moore documented her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing everything from the first ultrasound to photos from her royal-themed baby shower, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

On October 27, Moore posted a photo of her swollen feet and told fans that she had preeclampsia. She said she gained 17 lbs in one week because of severe swelling and water retention. Days later, she posted a photo of herself lying in bed, revealing that she was in labor. She wrote, “If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now,” before asking her followers to offer up some prayer for her family.

Throughout the pregnancy, the couple made an extra effort to not find out the sex of their bundle of joy.

“We want to be surprised and we want to make it as natural as we can at this point. We just want a healthy baby. And it doesn’t matter to either of us — boy, girl, we don’t really care,” she told People.

But it seems the couple was prepared and they gave their daughter a name with a very special meaning.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” Moore said.

In a post written by Moore for Oprah Magazine, she talked about her issues with fertility and the scarring of her uterus caused by fibroids. Moore encouraged women, especially black women, to listen to their bodies.

“If something doesn’t feel right, do not be afraid to go see a doctor or a specialist. Living with a problem is never the answer. That’s what I did with my fibroids,” she wrote.

Moore went on to say she had been living, completely unaware of the fibroids growing in her uterus and how they could potentially affect her chances of getting pregnant.