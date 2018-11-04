Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Her Curves During Throwback Post To Evening Out With Beau Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson have had fans buzzing about them for a few months now, as rumors have swirled that their relationship may be in trouble. They rarely post about one another on social media these days, but over the weekend, she shared a shot via her Instagram Stories that got fans buzzing.

As the Inquisitr has previously noted, there has been a lot of speculation of late regarding the state of Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s relationship. He has alluded to some issues in their relationship in Twitter posts in September, and she definitely raised suspicions by taking a break from Instagram entirely.

A few weeks ago, Johnson shared a photo on Instagram showing him with Gretzky at a Kid Rock concert. Over the weekend, Paulina shared a photo to her Instagram Stories that showed her with Dustin and while it was dated November 4, it appears it’s from that same concert outing.

Gretzky shared a quick shot of her fun outing with her husband via her Instagram Stories and she was looking adoringly at her long-time beau Johnson. Paulina was wearing short denim shorts and a black tank top with spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that showcased her cleavage. She also had a camouflage jacket slung over her shoulders.

Johnson shared a fairly similar photo on Instagram back on October 13. Paulina was snuggled into Dustin’s side and both of them seemed to be wearing the exact same outfits as what they donned in the photo Gretzky shared over the weekend.

In the shot that Paulina shared, the couple looks happy as she gazes adoringly at him and he’s smiling at the camera. This one doesn’t have the concert in the background though. It looks like they are outdoors, as there are palm trees in the background. Otherwise, it would certainly seem to be from the same outing as when the two were out together at the October concert.

Unfortunately, since Gretzky posted it via her Instagram Stories, there isn’t any additional context included. She didn’t add any sort of caption or notations to the photo, and by being shared via her Stories, fans can’t engage in quite the same way that they can on a traditional post.

What does Gretzy’s post mean, especially if it’s sharing a photo from an older outing? Fans can’t help but think it’s a hint that the two are in a better place these days in their relationship than what it appeared the case was over the fall. Paulina removed all signs of Dustin from her Instagram in early September and that type of change is never a good sign.

Other than Dustin Johnson alluding to some issues they were working through in September, neither he nor Paulina Gretzky has publicly shared any insight into the state of their relationship. However, based on this concert outing, and her decision to share a shot from it over the weekend, fans are feeling hopeful that the two have worked through their challenges and are in a good place now.