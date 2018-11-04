Kendall Jenner Spotted With Ex Ben Simmons Nearly A Month After They Split Up

Keeping up with Kendall is a tough ask.

Kendall Jenner, who has had a whirlwind of a year as far as her dating life is concerned, was spotted with ex-boyfriend and basketball player Ben Simmons after the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, according to TMZ.

The publication obtained a video of Kendall and Simmons getting into a vehicle together at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The couple split in September after nearly four months of dating, as rumors arose that she had been getting intimate with Anwar Hadid. Kendall and Hadid were seen kissing and sporting matching hickeys, as reported by Cosmopolitan at the time, leading to speculation that the famous reality TV star was not sure if she wanted to date Simmons, eventually leading to their break-up.

But perhaps more importantly, as a source told US Weekly, it was the conflicting schedules of the two celebrities which had actually put a big strain on their relationship.

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” the source said.

“Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

But now it seems the former pair have finally found some time to hang out together. Whether or not they are dating is difficult to tell, especially as Kendall has made it a point to keep her romantic life out of the public eye, something she told Vogue earlier this year.

“I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time,” she said.

There’s nothing “low-key” about Simmons, however, who as well as playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, also represents the Australian national team. The couple was spotted together after Kendall flew in by a private jet all dressed up with her sisters for Halloween. Page Six reported that the couple reportedly went to Elbow Lane bowling alley after the game, where they celebrated the 76ers win and appeared to be “having a great time.”

It could take a while for us to be sure if Kendall and Simmons have actually resumed their relationship, especially as both celebrities were speculated to be seeing others during their four-month-long relationship. While Kendall was seen getting intimate with Anwar Hadid on more than one occasion, singer Tinashe had accused the basketball star of texting her after running into him with Jenner by his side.