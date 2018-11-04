Kendall Jenner Cuts Loose At Her Raucous Birthday Party In NYC

The birthday bash was hosted by her friend, Bella Hadid.

Birthday girl Kendall Jenner hit the streets of New York City with some famous friends Saturday with a plan to party like a rock star. The KUWTK star, who had just turned 23 that day, was hanging with fellow friend and model Bella Hadid as they made their way to a raucous birthday celebration that was held in her honor, according to TMZ.

The two supermodels were captured by Shutterbugs during their walk, and the lovely ladies were snapped wearing similar black outfits and colorful party hats. The NYC bash she attended was reportedly tons of fun, and Bella Hadid had a white frosted birthday cake with sprinkles she baked waiting for her BFF when she arrived. The apartment the soiree was held at was decorated with plenty of balloons and other birthday paraphernalia, according to Cosmopolitan.

The festivities didn’t end there, and the group, which by then also included Justine Skye and Joan Smalls, left on a party bus to the Sing Song Karaoke bar. There were also plenty of cute balloon animals at the amateur singing event, courtesy of Bella Hadid.

The fun-loving revelers partied until almost daylight, and Kendall Jenner later posted a video of her hamming it up and singing to her heart’s content with her friends on her Instagram stories. The Victoria’s Secret angel additionally posted the slew of birthday flowers her many friends had sent to her earlier in the day to the same feed.

Bella Hadid Throws Birthday Bash for Kendall Jenner! https://t.co/Q4BopQqLMv via @JustJaredJr — Anette Fekete (@SweetAnette96) November 4, 2018

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, along with Bella’s sister Gigi have plenty to to be happy about in addition to Saturday’s cause for celebration. That’s because the three beauties have officially been confirmed to walk the catwalk in Victoria’s Secret Show 2018, according to W Magazine.

Kendall Jenner famously walked the runway in 2015 and 2016 but had to bow out of the fashion event in 2017 because of her commitment to Victoria’s Secret’s competitor, La Perla.

Below is a pic that professional photographer Russell James took of Kendall Jenner and some of her other family members wearing VS ensembles for the book “Angels.” As you can see, Kendall Jenner and the other members of the Kardashian clan are showing off their trademark assets in the photo.

Fans can only hope that the reality TV star wasn’t spent after a whole night of fun birthday activities — that’s because she had to go to a work commitment the next morning. After the gig, Kendall Jenner took off to have some fun, riding around on a bike in the Big Apple. Jenner was virtually incognito as she rode around the city in a pair of sunglasses and a fashionable green coat with matching fur accents on the lapel and cuffs, reports the Daily Mail.

Kendall Jenner cycles in a bright green fur-trim coat https://t.co/uQEOrzGXXB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 4, 2018

Later, Kendall Jenner posted a thank you to her friends for all their birthday efforts to social media. The post was a photo of her boarding a jet to go to her next destination — which most likely includes some fun and glamour included in the mix.