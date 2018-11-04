Axl Rose Does Not Want Guns N’ Roses Music Played At President Donald Trump’s Events

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been talking about politics a lot lately on Twitter, and he has made it very clear that he is not a fan of President Donald Trump. On October 28, he tweeted a picture of his absentee ballot envelope and urged his followers to “vote blue,” proving that just because he won’t be in the United States on Election Day — the band is currently on tour in Asia — he can still perform his civic duty.

Now, after finding out that Guns N’ Roses’ megahit “Sweet Child O’ Mine” was recently played at a Republican rally, the eccentric musician posted a series of tweets explaining that he does not condone the use of his band’s songs being played to build up politicians he does not support.

“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested [our] music not [be] used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” Rose stated on Twitter on Sunday, November 4.

The 56-year-old then explained that some political events take advantage of loopholes in the blanket performance licenses held by most venues to use specific music, and that the licenses “were not intended for such craven political purposes without the songwriters’ consent.”

“Can you say ‘s**tbags,'” he added, followed by the poop emoji.

“Personally I kinda liked the irony of Trump supporters listening to a bunch of anti Trump music at his rallies but I don’t imagine a lot of ’em really get that or care.”

The “Civil War” composer finished his speech by simply stating that “as a band we felt we should clarify [our] position.” He added the word “peace” and the American flag emoji at the end.

Guns N’ Roses is not the first act to request their music not be played in association Trump or his agenda.

In August, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sent the president a cease-and-desist letter after the group’s song “Livin’ on the Edge” was played at a rally in West Virginia, reported CBS News. In 2015, the band twice requested that he refrain from playing their iconic song “Dream On” at political events.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for SiriusXM

“This is not about [Democrats] vs. [Republicans]. I do not let anyone use my songs without my permission. My music is for causes not for political campaigns or rallies,” Tyler explained on Twitter on August 22.

Adele, Elton John, Queen, Pharrell Williams, the Rolling Stones, R.E.M., and Neil Young are just some of the other musicians who have banned Trump from using their tunes at his political functions, noted Vulture.