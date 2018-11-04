‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Mac Is Back!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 5 through 9 bring some big surprises for Genoa City as Rey suspects murder and Jack suspects Nick and Phyllis go too far.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Billy (Jason Thompson) commiserate about their respective failed relationships, according to She Knows Soaps. Billy complains about Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon doesn’t mind joining in at all.

Meanwhile, while their exes complain, Phyllis pays Nick (Joshua Morrow) a visit. According to Inquisitr, Phyllis brings along some burgers and fries, which Nick appreciates, and Phyllis ends up enjoying Nick 2.0 and his more ruthless attitude. One thing leads to another, and these exes fall together once again because Sharon made it clear to Nick that they’re through, so he backed off. Plus, after what Billy did with Summer (Hunter King), Phyllis certainly doesn’t want him back.

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets disturbing news when he realizes that Nick and Phyllis decide to explore the physical side of their relationship while they’re both single. Jack doesn’t appreciate this face about Jabot’s new CEO.

At Chancellor Park, Arturo (Jason Canela) unearths a clue in the form of a fancy watch that belonged to J.T. The watch’s inscription “Love Mac” gives Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) something to investigate, and he finds pictures of MacKenzie (Kelly Kruger) and J.T. together where J.T. wears the watch. Rey runs tests on the dirt near where Arturo found the timepiece, and he finds that J.T.’s DNA was deep in the earth.

The heat is on and their secret is out. ???? Make sure to tune in to #YR this week! pic.twitter.com/IHSiqZfM65 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 4, 2018

With the new evidence in the case of J.T.’s disappearance, Mac returns to Genoa City. Shortly after her return, Rey makes an announcement that this missing person investigation turns into a murder investigation. Of course, this news puts Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) into a tizzy, and she works to stay calm, but there’s no way Rey doesn’t notice her jumpy nature. He has his suspicions about the Fab Four, and their cagey behavior lately looks strange.

Plus, Billy takes a moment and needles Summer because he’s in a bad mood, so why not try to hurt her too? It must irritate Summer when Kyle (Michael Mealor) turns up the charm with Lola (Sasha Calle). Plus, Kyle still fights for a stronger job situation at Jabot, so he likely tries to ingratiate himself to the new leadership there.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) move forward with their relationship despite the signs that Tessa continues to hide something from Mariah.