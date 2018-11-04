Demi Lovato has been seen out and about in Beverly Hills over the weekend, confirming rumors that she had checked herself out of rehab after completing 90 days of sobriety.

TMZ claims to have spotted Demi a couple of times throughout the evening on Saturday night, November 3, with the first sighting taking place as she was entering and leaving an area spa, and later being seen as she dropped into Matsuhisa restaurant on N La Cienega Blvd for an evening meal. Photos have begun circulating to show Demi smiling and chatting joyously as she enjoyed her sushi dinner in the company of an unidentified fellow.

With her departure from the Utah treatment center that facilitated her program, Demi defies reports from only days ago that the 26-year-old singer would be extending her stay through the remainder of the year. Fans are no doubt rejoicing over the news, as Radar Online suggests she’s been inspired with a jolt of creativity and is preparing for a major comeback. But worry naturally lingers over loved ones, and Demi’s day-one followers have known her to repeatedly relapse into what is a well-documented battle with addiction.

Demi Lovato is Out of Rehab Looking Great as She Leaves Restaurant https://t.co/KaGdXb6iqi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2018

Lovato’s earliest post-fame stint in an institution made headlines when she was forced to drop off of a Jonas Brothers tour to deal with an eating disorder, threats of self-harm, and substance abuse at age 18. At the time it was chalked up to being young and successful in the entertainment industry, but as the years went by it would become clear that the issues driving Demi’s destructive escapism are more deeply rooted.

Still, hope remained within the pop star’s circle that she would inevitably defeat her demons, and she got back on track after a 2010 relapse. Many were convinced that she had been progressing toward a full reinvention, as she began hitting the punching bag with some pretty serious mixed martial arts training. The gym took a huge portion of her time away from what was an accelerating path to the heights of stardom. But in spite of her seeing a therapist twice per week, and putting an otherwise clean life together, Demi would give fans a sense of how the struggle continued inside, with the release of her tune “Sober,” earlier this year.

Ironically, Demi would send a shock through the industry when only days later, ABC was among the first to report that she had been rushed to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to be treated for an opioid overdose. Initial stories named heroin as the factor that nearly brought the crooner to her deathbed, but testing revealed that she had been poisoned by a concoction of oxycodone and fentanyl.

It would be weeks before Demi was heard from in public again, but when she eventually got around to addressing the tragedy on Instagram, she made sure to bring fans up to date in hopes that their patience with her through the ups and downs would prevail.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote.