Angela Simmons Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To Baby Daddy Sutton Tennyson

On Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in a garage in Atlanta, Georgia, after a reported home invasion that led to an altercation between at least two people, according to a report from CBS46. It was later revealed that the deceased man was businessman Sutton Tennyson, the ex-fiance of Angela Simmons.

Simmons is the daughter of famous rapper Joseph “Reverend Run” Simmons and has appeared on MTV’s reality series Run’s House with her immediate family. Simmons’ appearance on the show served as a launching pad for her career, she went on to appear in a number of movies and other reality shows.

Tennyson first made headlines when Simmons confirmed the couple’s engagement in April 2016. She shared a video to her Instagram account showing off her diamond ring. The couple later welcomed their first child, a son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr., before announcing their split in 2017.

After news broke of Tennyson’s death, Simmons took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking tribute to the father of her child. She posted several photos and a short video. The first image showed a father-son moment between Tennyson and his Jr. The next photo captured a moment between Tennyson and Simmons, it looks to have been taken by Tennyson after the socialite had fallen asleep on his lap. The third image captured a family moment between the three, while the video shows a close up of little Sutton sitting on his father’s shoulders.

Simmons used the caption of her post to thank Tennyson for “leaving behind my greatest gift” and share her feelings about the loss.

The post garnered a number of likes and an outpouring of love and support from Simmons’ 5.5 million followers. One fan commented, “Praying so hard for you, your son, family, and friends.” Another said, “So very sorry for your loss…praying for you and your family special prayers for a lil man having to grow up without his father…but he will always have a Heavenly Father…my prayer is that he did not suffer.”

Simmons’ celebrity friends also took to social media to send condolences to the actress. The host of daytime talk show, The Real, tweeted the following.

Condolences to @AngelaSimmons on the loss of her Ex-Fiancé Sutton Tennyson who was killed in his home. Prayers of strength and love to you and little Sutton and the entire family at the tragic time. pic.twitter.com/urBlRfmzjQ — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 4, 2018

According to Radar Online, a police officer with the Atlanta Police, Major Michael O’Connor said that the house where Tennyson’s body was discovered looked to be under renovation. He said medics were present on the scene and tried to revive the victim but he was soon pronounced dead.

Sutton Tennyson was 37 at the time of his death.