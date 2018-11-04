Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Strips Down To Lingerie For Sauna Session, Posts Racy Instagram Picture

Shanina Shaik is giving followers a bit of a preview of her Victoria’s Secret show, with the model sharing a very racy picture of her trip to a sauna wearing only lingerie.

Shaik, who is set to hit the catwalk at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this month, took to Instagram to post the racy picture, which showed off her tight abs in a black sports bra. The picture was a huge hit with her followers, getting thousands of likes and comments about her amazing body.

The look is no accident. As the Daily Mail noted, Shanina has a very strict diet that cuts out all excess sugars including fruit and alcohol. She also has a workout routine that includes Pilates-based workouts with ankle weights and dance cardio that she said is similar to aerobics and jump rope.

Though she has become one of the top models in the world today, Shanina Shaik was not always so confident about her body. The 27-year-old revealed to Fox News that starting her modeling career in Australia was difficult because she didn’t fit in with the norm.

“When I started my career in Australia, I didn’t look like the typical Australian beachy girl with blonde hair,” said Shaik, whose father is Pakistani and mother is of Lithuanian descent.

“I had to move to New York to get a job. And at times I didn’t fit into a category of a look. I wasn’t Caucasian, I wasn’t black, I wasn’t Asian…. certainly, there were times that I just didn’t get the jobs I wanted.”

Shaik said she had been bullied throughout her childhood for her different appearance, and it affected her to the point that she started failing her classes. Shaik said she “wasn’t in a good place” and was too afraid to tell her mother about the bullying, so she kept it inside.

Today, she hopes to use her fame to inspire other people to reach out when they need help.

“I urge people today that if they are being bullied in any way, tell someone,” Shaik said.

“There is always help out there and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Shanina Shaik seems to have overcome the worries about her body, and her Instagram page reflects that. Aside from her trips down the catwalk during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she frequently takes to the social media platform to share racy pictures with followers.