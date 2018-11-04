Watch Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Follow La Liga Race For Top Four Online

Sevilla look to capitalize on an opportunity to take sole possession of second place in La Liga just two points off the top when they face Basque side Real Sociedad.

With the stunning decline of the three-time-running European champions Real Madrid, who currently sit in an unfamiliar sixth position on the Sky Sports La Liga table, and the grinding start to the season by defending and 30-time champs Barcelona, the top four slots on the Spanish league table are wide open, and on Sunday Sevilla FC — who have not won the top-flight title since 1946 — can grab a golden opportunity to pull into the second spot just two points off Barcelona’s pace, when they travel to Basque country to face Real Sociedad in a match that will live stream from San Sebastián.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad Vs. Sevilla FC showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, November 4, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The hosts have not won a match since October 5 and have not scored only their last two league games, per Sky, with a draw and a defeat in that span. Sevilla, sitting in fourth on 19 points from 10 matches, have won six of their last seven in La Liga, with only a 4-2 defeat to Barcelona two weeks ago since September 20.

The visitors, however, will wait until game time to see if seven-goal scorer Andre Silva is ready for the match after he picked up an ininry is last week’s 0-0 draw with Villanovense, according to Goal.com

Sevilla’s leading goal-scorer Andre Silva could miss out on Sunday’s match against Real Sociedad. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga Real Sociedad Vs. Sevilla clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the game on La Liga's Matchday 11 stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Sociedad Vs. Sevilla FC will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Real-Sevilla La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

