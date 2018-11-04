Prince Harry & Prince William On The Habit They Got From Prince Charles That Got Them Teased By Classmates

As part of a documentary celebrating the 70th birthday of Prince Charles, both Prince Harry and Prince William were interviewed. The brothers reveal in that interview that their father ingrained a habit in them from the time they were small that has stuck with them despite the fact that it got them teased in school. It’s a habit that, in the words of Prince Harry, “We should all be doing.”

The royal family can afford, and is known for, trips to exotic locations all over the world and outings to places most of the world only dreams of. The efforts of Princess Diana, mother to both Harry and William, to keep them grounded and give them a life as close to normal as possible is well known. What’s lesser known is an outing Prince Charles enjoyed with his sons for years – picking up litter on the Norfolk countryside. Telegraph explains that it created a habit that they boys carry on even now.

The brothers described outings with their father in which he supplied them with poles and bags they used to gather garbage they found on the ground. It was Charles’s way of teaching his sons to care about the environment. Prince Harry said it was a habit that carried over into his everyday life and one that made him the target of teasing by friends when he picked up litter from school grounds.

Prince Harry reveals that his father's positive influence led school mates to take "the mickey" out of him for picking up litter https://t.co/Xds5De7eNp — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 4, 2018

Prince Harry spoke of the importance he now sees in that simple activity.

“Without telling us what we should be doing or the direction we should go in, he’s just let us learn from the nature of the job, learn from him, learn from mummy. To the point where I used to get taken the mickey out of at school for picking up rubbish. I didn’t go out consciously looking for it but when you go for walks anywhere and you see something and it stands out, you pick it up. And before you know it someone is like ‘what are you doing? Where are you going to put that?’ It’s like wow, I’ve literally done this because I’m programmed to do it because my father did it. We should all be doing it.”

Prince William added that they thought it was normal for families to go out and pick up litter, that it was something everyone did. Perhaps it isn’t an outing that most families have together, but it is a habit that everyone would do well to adopt.