Pete Davidson Mocks Wounded Ex-Navy Seal For Losing His Eye To IED On ‘SNL’

Dan Crenshaw, the subject of Davidson's jokes on 'Weekend Update,' is a Republican congressional candidate.

Taking to the Saturday Night Live segment titled “Weekend Update” to deliver his brand of political comedy to the show’s audience, funnyman Pete Davidson made some controversial remarks during the most recent broadcast, according to the Washington Examiner. Flanked by his co-star Michael Che, Davidson was seen wearing a baggy orange jumpsuit and his trademark shocked locks during the ribald bit of rhetoric that has drawn some ire from the NBC vehicle’s viewing audience.

Offering up a bit of commentary of many political candidates involved in the upcoming midterm elections to be held on November 6, Davidson eventually got to Republican congressional hopeful Dan Crenshaw, an ex-Navy Seal who was wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) while carrying out his mission in Afghanistan. Flashing an image on the screen which displayed Crenshaw’s headshot, illustrating the Republican candidate smiling while wearing his black eyepatch, Davidson held nothing back as he immediately launched into a series of controversial — to some offensive — comments.

Davidson began his delivery with an offhand compliment before flipping the script. “This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw… You may be surprised he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie…” At this point, Davidson paused for a moment, laughing at his own joke. He then continued. “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war — or whatever,” Davidson concludes.

Totally cheap, disgusting and classless of SNL to have Pete Davidson mock Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch…then giggle that he was injured in the line of duty.@DanCrenshawTX is a Navy SEAL and hero who lost his eye in an IED attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7VbMohQ3t2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2018

Crenshaw is a retired lieutenant commander in the United States Navy seeking election to congress in Texas’s Second Congressional District. He lost his eye during a deployment to Afghanistan six years ago, as detailed in part by his biography as provided by his campaign website.

“On Dan’s third deployment in 2012, his life changed forever. After six months of combat operations, Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was evacuated and awoke from his medically induced coma learning that his right eye had been destroyed in the blast and his left eye was still present, but badly damaged. Dan was completely blind and the doctors did not believe he would ever see again. Tara stood by him every day and night, keeping faith and praying he would see again. After several difficult surgeries, he eventually regained sight in his left eye, a miracle according to the head surgeon. Dan refused to quit and went on to deploy twice more, first back to the Middle East in 2014 and then South Korea in 2016.”

Pete Davidson has been under a great deal of public scrutiny of late for his recent breakup with pop sensation Ariana Grande, with Davidson even offering a bit of an olive branch during the very same segment in which he mocked Crenshaw. As Cosmopolitan reports, Davidson spoke out on the breakup during “Weekend Update,” saying that Ariana Grande was “a wonderful, strong person” and that he wished “her all the happiness in the world.”

This news comes on the heels of a recent track release by Grande that also appears to be striking a conciliatory tone. Titled “Thank u, next,” the song appears to suggest that the relationship shared between the “God is a Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian was a positive experience for Grande. Detailing the litany of her previous romances, when it came to Pete Davidson, Ariana’s lyrics say simply, “Even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful.”

Despite Davidson’s comments, it appears that Crenshaw is quite likely to cinch his congressional seat. FiveThirtyEight suggests that Crenshaw has approximately a 90 percent chance of claiming victory in Texas’s Second Congressional District.