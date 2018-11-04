‘B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Brooke Tells Ridge ‘Bill’s Onto You’

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview shows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will find herself caught between two men. The B&B preview clip reveals that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will issue a warning, while Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fashion show goes on.

Steffy’s Fashion Show Brings Back Fan Favorites

After all Steffy’s hard work, it finally seems as if she will reap the fruit of her labor. The Intimates fashion show will take place on Thursday, November 8. Steffy will model the showstopper while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will also model one of her designs.

“Are you ready for this?”

The fashion show will also bring back old favorites. From Jake (Todd McKee) who will once again act as the stage manager, to Julius (Obba Babatunde) and Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) who come out to support their nephew. Emmy Award-winning actress Patrika Darbo will be back as Shirley Spectra, and will also come to the fashion show in support of Sally, according to the Inquisitr.

Quinn Issues A Warning To Donna

Quinn will spy on Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). The spoiler video clearly shows that Donna is flirting with Eric while they enjoy some honeybear.

“If you try to get your hooks into my husband, I’ll destroy you.”

The blue-eyed beauty will warn the blonde to stay away from her husband or suffer the consequences. However, Donna will give back as good as she gets when she reminds Quinn that she and Eric have a history together. It seems as if Donna does not yet know what Quinn is capable of, and that she is dangerous when she feels threatened.

Bill Spencer Seeks Answers From Brooke Logan Forrester

Bill will turn to Brooke when he finds out that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Judge Craig McMullen know each other. He will point out that Ridge has been gunning for him for a while.

“Ridge wants payback, including stealing my son from me.”

He knows that the dressmaker wants payback after he went after Steffy. Bill wants Brooke to confirm that Ridge and Craig were colluding behind his back. Caught between telling Bill the truth and staying loyal to her husband, Brooke finds herself in a tricky position.

Brooke Warns Ridge

Brooke will warn Ridge that Bill is on the prowl. She reminds Ridge that, “You dug Bill’s grave,” and tells him that Bill wants answers concerning the custody battle.

“Bill’s onto you.’ “He’s not going to let this go.”

She lets her husband know that Bill is onto something, and knowing Bill he will be out for revenge when he knows the truth.

