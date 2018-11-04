WWE Rumors: Major ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match Might Be Pulled Due To Triple H’s Injury, Per Dave Meltzer

On Friday, fans at the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia were treated to a tag team match that featured four of the biggest names in WWE’s Attitude Era —Triple H and Shawn Michaels versus The Undertaker and Kane. That match, which headlined WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view, saw Triple H suffer a torn pectoral muscle that caused him to disappear for several minutes, leaving Michaels with no one to tag with until he eventually returned, clearly in pain. Previously, the Inquisitr reported that the injury was one that would likely require surgery, and with that in mind, it now appears that “The Game” might not be able to make it back to the ring in time for WrestleMania 35 in April.

Citing recent comments made by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Ringside News wrote that the five months remaining before WrestleMania 35 are on the “low end” of recovery time for pectoral surgery, which means there’s a good chance Triple H won’t be ready to compete at WWE’s biggest event of the year. As rumors had previously suggested that Triple H was in line for a marquee match against Batista at WrestleMania 35, Meltzer said that WWE might have to “change [its] plans” and cancel the match.

Separately, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson wrote on Friday that Triple H was scheduled to fly to Birmingham, Alabama, where he would undergo surgery on his right pectoral muscle “if needed.” While Johnson did not mention any specific timeline for the 14-time WWE Champion’s recovery, he wrote that Triple H “could be out for months from in-ring competition.”

As recapped by Cageside Seats, the seeds for a Triple H vs. Batista match at WrestleMania 35 were planted on SmackDown Live’s 1,000th-episode special last month, as the two legends appeared in a reunion segment for the Evolution faction together with fellow stable members Randy Orton and Ric Flair. During the segment, Batista cut a promo where he mentioned toward the end that Triple H had never beaten him in the ring. This led to a tense stare-down between both men that lasted several seconds before all four members of Evolution hugged it out to wrap up the segment.

Aside from the possible cancelation of his rumored WrestleMania 35 match against Batista, Triple H is also expected to miss this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, where, as Sportskeeda noted, he could have reprised his role from last year and represented Monday Night Raw’s men’s team in the annual Raw vs. SmackDown Live five-on-five elimination tag team matches that are now a signature of the event.