Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Curves In Hot Pink String Bikini In The Tropical Maldives

“It took me six years to be comfortable modeling a swimsuit.”

For a woman who once told the New York Times that she used to feel “so self-conscious” wearing swimwear, Liz Hurley has certainly come a long way.

In fact, the 53-year-old regularly posts photos of herself wearing bathing suits on her Instagram account, much to the delight of her 1 million followers. Hurley has found a riveted audience who lap up pictures of her in her Elizabeth Hurley Beach attire.

Hurley posted a relaxed picture of herself wearing on her Instagram account. She is wearing a tiny paisley pink string bikini that she noted is from her new collection. The bikini top shows off her voluptuous cleavage thanks to the sexy metal ring which holds the two pieces of fabric together. Hurley tucks her finger into the low-slung bottoms as she stares into the camera.

This time around, Hurley chose a tropical tree as her backdrop which shows off the pink swimsuit to perfection. To complete her casual look, she wore a breezy peach kaftan, hoop earrings, and a sexy smile. Her sun-kissed hair falls in long waves over her shoulder, framing her lightly made-up face. The former Austin Powers star proves yet again that age has nothing to do with beauty.

In the three hours since she posted the photo, it has already garnered over 50,000 likes. Fans cannot believe how good the model-turned-actress still looks at her age. One fan wrote, “No idea how you do it, but you are still the hottest, most beautiful lady out there.” While another commented, “Simply stunning. And the bikini is nice as well.”

“I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

The actress told E! her views on health and fitness, and it seems as if she applies the advice to herself. Hurley is toned and boasts a flat tummy that many women half her age would be envious of. This should come as no surprise as the breast cancer survivor’s name has become synonymous with health and taking care of yourself.

Liz Hurley is currently on vacation at a luxury boutique private island called Mialidhoo, according to the Inquisitr. She has been sharing photos and videos of herself while she relaxes on her island holiday