Ariana Grande’s Family Praises Her Brave New Song About Lost Love With Mac Miller & Pete Davidson

Joan and Frankie Grande express gratitude for Ariana's empowering new song.

Ariana Grande stole the show—even as her ex addressed their split on Saturday Night Live. The superstar singer released a surprise song, “Thank u, next,” which directly mentions her lost loves of the past year.

Grande’s mom, Joan, spent her Saturday night tweeting about the release of her famous daughter’s buzzy new song. Ariana Grande released “Thank u, next” just minutes before Saturday Night Live aired on the East Coast.

In the song, Grande mentions her exes, rapper Mac Miller and SNL star Pete Davidson, by name. Grande’s whirlwind year included a breakup with Miller, a fast-paced relationship and engagement with Davidson, and the subsequent death of Miller in September and breakup with Davidson soon after.

Joan Grande posted a link to the song as well an explanation about it for fans.

“Yay… finding yourself and empowering yourself and loving yourself… and learning through love, gratitude, and pain… I’m so f**king grateful… I love this song,” Joan Grande tweeted, adding, “Congratulations darling… amazing song!!! Ariana Grande – thank u, next.”

Frankie Grande also took to Twitter to praise his sister. The Big Brother alum descried Ariana’s new track as an “incredible anthem” about growing from lost love. You can see Frankie Grande’s tweet about “Thank u, next” below.

what a gorgeous, strong, beautiful song about growing from love lost… thank you @ArianaGrande for this INCREDIBLE anthem!! I am SO PROUD!!!! #thankunext https://t.co/3iRHr7oiC8 — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) November 4, 2018

According to E! News, Ariana Grande teased the new song about her ex loves ahead of time and said it would be “far from a diss track.” In fact, “it’s the opposite,” the singer tweeted.

The track includes the lines: “Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm/ ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Grande also thanks her famous exes for all they have taught her.

“One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now, I’m so amazing / I’ve loved and I’ve lost.”

The singer later reveals that she’s met a new love, “Her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

The new song comes after a week of reported tension between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Pete Davidson poked fun at his breakup with Grande during an SNL promo in which he spontaneously asked musical guest Maggie Rogers to marry him. Grande, who accepted Davidson’s proposal last summer after three weeks of dating, shaded her ex in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. Thank u, next.”

On Saturday night’s live episode of SNL, Davidson told viewers that his relationship with Ariana Grande is really nobody’s business and he described his ex-fiancée as “a wonderful strong person.”

“I wish her all the happiness in the world,” Davidson added.

You can listen to Ariana Grande’s new song “Thank u, next.” below