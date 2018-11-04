Kim Kardashian Sex Secrets Spilled As Ex-BF Ray J Claims She Kept ‘Louis Vuitton Trunk’ Filled With Sex Toys

Singer Ray J, who was Kim Kardashian's partner in her now-infamous sex tape, has revealed some of the reality star's most intimate secrets, according to a media report.

In 2007, Kim Kardashian had been best known as the friend of socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton, often seen in photographs tagging along with the then-more famous heiress. At the time, her only other claim to fame was being the daughter of Robert Kardashian, a close friend and lawyer to O.J. Simpson, who as ABC News recounts, was long suspected of hiding a key piece of evidence in Simpson’s murder case.

And then, everything changed for Kim Kardsahian, when a videotape of her engaged in intimate sexual acts with her then-boyfriend William Ray Norwood Jr. — better known as the R&B singer Ray J — was somehow released online by the pornographic film producer Vivid Video, as The New York Post has chronicled.

Though she sued to stop the tape’s release at the time, the Kim Kardashian Superstar sex tape fulfilled the promise of its title, garnering the then-27-year-old national attention that launched her on a career that quickly saw her become a media supertstar. But now, according to a report in the British Daily Mail newspaper, Ray J has let the world in on even more intimate secrets about Kardashian’s most private preferences and bedroom habits, spilling the details during a trip to London where according to The Sun tabloid he was negotiating to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, the original, British version of Dancing With the Stars.

Kim Kardashian’s sex tape partner, singer Ray J, has allegedly revealed some of the star’s most intimate secrets. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Ray J revealed, according to The Sun and Mail reports, that Kardahsian kept “a huge Louis Vuitton trunk filled with sex toys,” and was so obsessed with sexy undergarments that she spent roughly $100,000 on “thong” underwear alone.

But as enthusiastic as Kardashian could be in bed, according to Ray J as quoted in the British papers, she also had a vain streak that caused their lengthy sessions to be frequently interrupted so that Kardashian could touch up her appearance.

“Kim and I had fun times — marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did,” Ray J reportedly said. “She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood.”

But tending to her appearance was not the only reason that Kardashian would take breaks from her “marathon” romps with Ray J, the singer claimed, according to the reports. He also said that if her phone would ring while the couple were engaged in a sexual act, and she saw that it was her mother, Kris Jenner, on the line, “she would nearly always take it.”