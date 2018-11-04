Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hire Victoria & David Beckham’s Designer To Transform Their Home

Celebrity designer Vicky Charles has worked her magic at the Beckham and Clooney homes—and her business partner is James Corden’s wife!

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry have hired a celebrity designer to transform one of their properties into a dream home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired design guru Vicky Charles to refurbish their property in the Oxfordshire village of Great Tew, according to the Daily Mail.

Charles, who heads Charles & Co. Design, will have some help from her high-profile partner, Julia Corden, who happens to be the wife of TV star James Corden, as they transform the royal couple’s Cotswolds home. Vicky Charles’ previous clients include Meghan and Harry’s friends, Victoria and David Beckham, as well as George and Amal Clooney and Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

So, could this new design plan include a nursery for Meghan and Harry’s bundle of joy, due this spring? The in-demand design company was responsible for designing nurseries for the Clooneys’ twins at properties in three different countries, per the Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Charles & Co. also designed a pop-up shop for Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop in Amagansett, Long Island, and last Christmas, Charles and her team headed to Oxfordshire to decorate a cozy holiday home for the Beckhams and their brood.

Vicky Charles previously worked for Soho House where she led the design team of its branches in Malibu, Chicago, and Barcelona for more than a decade. An insider told the Mail the celebrity designer is “so ridiculously in demand. She has many, many high-profile clients.”

Take an inside tour of Meghan Markle's pre-Prince Harry home https://t.co/Z4E6KZlpGz pic.twitter.com/n2R9TbOj9P — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) November 28, 2017

Of course, as Vogue noted earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t have free reign to gut the interiors of all of their houses, even with such a renowned designer on their payroll. The royal couple must abide by heritage laws which restrict changing the interiors of some of their homes.

As an example, the royal couple’s country home, Adelaide Cottage, was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth and is listed with a Grade II status, which means any changes that will affect the “special architectural or historic interest” of the building must be approved before any work can be done. Meghan and Harry’s less grand Nottingham Cottage isn’t heritage listed, so the couple will have much more freedom to redecorate the place.

Newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hosted several celebrity friends at their home in the months since their May wedding, including Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra. Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has also stayed with the couple twice since they’ve lived in Oxfordshire