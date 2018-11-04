Stephen Amell Teases Possible Return Of Tommy Merlyn In ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover

Could Tommy Merlyn make an appearance during the crossover episodes next month?

In Arrowverse anything in possible and characters tend to come back from the dead all the time.

The DC fanbase is abuzz over the possible return of deceased character Tommy Merlyn – played by Colin Donnell – during the upcoming Elseworlds crossover series airing later this month. Earlier today, Stephen Amell posted a photo from his Twitter account that featured Colin and himself standing side by side. Amell was dressed in a Flash costume which suggests that the photo may have been taken on the set of the Elseworlds episodes.

Colin is known best for his role as Tommy Merlyn from Earth-X in the Arrow series. The character was killed off at the end of Arrow Season 1. He did come back to the show briefly during last year’s crossover Arrowverse episodes, but the reprisal was only a minor role.

Donnell retweeted Amell’s photo, but that didn’t give fans any further insight into whether or not the actor is actually coming back for a working role. It could very well be that Donnell came by to visit his friends on the set. The DC community, however, is hopeful that the photo is actually a sneak peek into the potential return of Tommy Merlyn.

This year’s Elseworlds crossover episodes event has a few exciting plot points that have been revealed via social media over the last couple of weeks. The most exciting and fan-anticipated of which is the alternate reality aspect and the switching of character roles for Amell (Green Arrow) and Grant Gustin (The Flash).

This exciting twist has been confirmed through several on-set photos and the release of a promotional poster that was posted from Amell’s Twitter about a week ago featuring the two leading men in their alt-reality attire.

While the community is hopeful and excited about the potential return of Donnell’s character, the fact that the photo was released so late in the Elseworld’s filming might allude to the return of Merlyn being a tiny role in the plot. No promotional leaks or spoilers have revealed any information about Merlyn’s return thus far.

This year’s crossover series is also slated to bring in a few fresh faces to the character set of this universe. Upcoming additions to keep an eye out for are Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

Week 4 of my crossover extravaganza has concluded. 1 week to go. This experience has been made palatable by the artistic stylings of the best ⚡️ of all time. pic.twitter.com/9l8GfznE27 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 27, 2018

The much anticipated Elseworlds crossover is just over one month away. U.S. fans can catch the crossover episodes starting Sunday, December 9th with The Flash, Monday the 10th with Arrow, and wrapping up Tuesday the 11th with Supergirl.