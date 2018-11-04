Netflix Renews ‘Paradise PD’ For Season 2

The renewal comes just months after the animated comedy made its debut on Netflix

Paradise PD is a newer addition to the Netflix Original family as the streaming giant attempts to make up for the lost of adult animated comedies such as Family Guy, Futurama, and Bob’s Burgers. The first season of the animated series proved to be such a success the streaming giant has already decided to renew the series for a second season, Paradise PD‘s official Twitter account confirmed earlier this week.

The series was created by the same animation studio and writers that created the Brickleberry series which is also currently running on Netflix. While Season 2 of Paradise PD is expected to drop sometime next year, there is not a concrete release date at this time.

The announcement of the confirmed continuation of the series on the official Paradise PD Twitter account included a brief animated video clip featuring characters from the show to present the announcement to fans and followers.

The humorous 50 second clip announcing the second season has been viewed over 18,000 times with over 200 retweets and over 600 likes.

In the comment section of the tweet, many fans of the series noted how much they appreciated the Dragon Ball Z reference in the announcement clip.

As mentioned previously, the addition of Paradise PD and Brickleberry is Netflix’s attempt to replace the content lost when their contract with Fox – who has since moved their content to Hulu – came to an end.

While there hasn’t been any reported issues between the Fox and Netflix, the older Fox owned shows have been leaving Netflix as a result of a recent shift in ownership.

According to USA Today, Disney is currently working on a deal to buy out Fox and most of its content. And, as Netflix subscribers already know, the contract Disney has with Netflix comes to an end at the end of the year. At that time, all Disney content will be pulled from the library as Disney wants to start-up a streaming service of their own to house the content.

Screen Rant reports the deal between Disney and Fox could close out by the end of the year.

Other animated series the streaming giant has added to their library to fill the voice includes Big Mouth, Disenchantment, and ‘F’ is for Family.

Unfortunately, no further information about the new season of Paradise PD has been released at this time as far as release date or plot points. But, we expect the official Twitter page to drop teasers and important details as the unconfirmed release date draws near.