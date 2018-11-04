Sommer Ray Dons White Thong Bottom & Crop Top As She Reaches For Lemons In Latest Instagram Photo

Sommer Ray shared a photo that’s fit for the heat of summer, as she flaunted her derriere in her newest Instagram post. In the photo, the model wore her hair down and stood with her back towards the camera. She touched some lemons growing on a tree with her right hand, as she looked behind her left shoulder. The model sported a white crop top with red accents, which matched the sunglasses that she held in her right hand. Sommer also wore a white thong bottom, and simply captioned the picture with a lemon emoji. She tagged the photographer, Sam Dameshek, whose bio reads “I failed photography in high school.”

Ray also shared another photo a week ago of herself sporting a similar outfit. In the picture, the model wore a v-neck white crop top with a green bottom with a super high waist. She also wore some black boots, and showcased her super toned body as she joked in the captions, “when you spot your ex across the room.”

For fans who are wondering how Sommer stays so fit and motivated, it might all have to do with her mindset. This is what she said, according to Galore Magazine.

“I feel that people lose motivation when they get motivated for the wrong reasons. Girls may want to workout for that summer bod, or after going through a bad breakup. But I always make sure my motivation comes from the intent of my wanting to better myself.”

It’s also worth nothing that Sommer’s parents helped her get into fitness in a major way when she was younger. After all, they were professional body-builders.

The model gave props to her parents for everything they’ve done to help her achieve her goals.

“My mom is for sure my biggest role model, and also my dad. And I’m so thankful to them for their love and support and the foundation they’ve given me in fitness.”

But that’s not to say that Ray is a one trick pony. She talked about a new fitness app in a different interview over the summer, and also mentioned her ambitions in fashion.

“I’m starting a clothing line I’m really excited about! So for all the girls always asking ‘where’d you get that’ I’m gonna bring my closet to you guys!”

Working out is obviously a big part of Sommer’s life, as she mentioned that she goes to the gym four to five times a day. Also in an Instagram story, Ray showed her fans a peek of her workout area while making a joke.

Of course, her biggest fans know that she doesn’t take herself too seriously. A second Instagram page, which she describes as “The real me,” is a collection of photos of her being silly and eating food.