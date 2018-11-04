Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Dons Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler shared her excitement about the upcoming Victoria’s Secret fashion show on Instagram. She shared a selfie of herself wearing lingerie, which happened to be a simple salmon-pink bra with some light pink bottoms. She posed in front of a mirror in a high-rise building, as a city skyline could be seen in the background. Georgia captioned the photo, “PINCH ME! Shooting @VictoriasSecret then it’s my turn for the show fitting!!! Stay tuned.”

Fans loved the snap, with one person writing her a poem while another said her look was “Mind blowing.” Another person wished her well in the upcoming show, saying, “Hope you wear 2 outfits this year.” Georgia certainly looked great, as she wore her hair down in loose waves and tilted her head to the right.

Previously, Fowler has opened up about her favorite aspects of being a model, detailed Vogue.

“Just the ability to morph into any character you’ve always wanted to be. I always find it quite fun. It’s being able to do so much more than just being an image.”

She also revealed one of the difficulties of being a well-known model, which has to do with dating.

“It’s hard enough as it is. Then you get added pressure put on and it can create difficulties. Many other people are overthinking it, when all you just want is to just have fun.”

Whatever the case, Georgia’s fans sound like they’re looking forward to the fashion show as much as she is.

The highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret show will air on ABC on Sunday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET, detailed Harper’s Bazaar. And during this highly-anticipated event, some popular performers will be making appearances. From Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Rita Ora, to Shawn Mendes, it looks like the show won’t have any shortage of music.

And it’s an exciting time for the models too, as Georgia shows off her excitement not just with regular posts, but also via Instagram stories. She offered some sneak peeks of her day, although she wasn’t allowed to share the actual outfit for the show.

Fowler also drummed up anticipation with another post, where she said, “Jetlag or too much excitement?!!! Big day today #VSFashionshow @victoriassecret.” In the picture, she wore a purple bra with a sheer, matching overlay that covered her arms and extended halfway down her hips. Her pink lips and light purple makeup complemented the look, as her eyes looked extra blue in the snap. A second photo in the series revealed her entire outfit, which included some black heels.