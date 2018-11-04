Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Represent Couple Goals On Instagram As They Share A Swing

Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, are always looking cute together. They were recently spotted as Fiona and Shrek from the movie series for Halloween, and their costumes were super spot-on. Not to mention that Fiona and Shrek themselves represent a sweet and unconventional love story, while Heidi and Tom have been getting steadily more serious throughout the past months.

And recently, on Instagram, the supermodel shared a series of GIFs that had fans commenting on their adorable status as a couple. In the short video clips, Heidi can be seen sitting on her boyfriend as they swing together. She’s obviously having a great time as she smiled widely, as the two even kiss mid-swing in the second clip.

It looks like Heidi’s kids are on board too and like Tom. When asked if they would ever get married, Klum responded, “Let’s see! Time will tell.” She followed that up by reminding everyone that “We haven’t been together for that long. We only just met in February,” according to Us Weekly Magazine.

Heidi also revealed that her kids are well behaved.

“They’re actually pretty good, to be honest. They’re not bad. They kind of do as they’re told. “They really don’t overstep their boundaries too much.”

Whatever the case, it’s probably a good thing that her kids like Tom too, because from the looks of what’s being posted on Instagram, the two are head over heels for each other.

And on October 28, the celebrity couple was spotted in Los Angeles. They were also with Heidi’s kids, described Just Jared. Klum wore some casual black pants and sweater, with a gold necklace and dark aviators. Tom also wore all black, including a simple shirt, sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Heidi’s fans have been watching the love interest grow, as back in September, she opened up about her new lover and showered him with some great compliments, according to Us Weekly Magazine.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know when I was this happy the last time in my life. I mean, I am with my children, but with, you know, a man. He’s absolutely wonderful.”

Meanwhile, fans are loving the pairing. And the German fans are very prominent, as they seem to leave more comments on Heidi and Tom’s posts than English-speaking fans. People have said things like “Aww so cute together!” “my heart melted,” and “couple goals.” One fan noticed how much fun they were having on the swing, and said, “Forever Young.”