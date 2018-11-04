Christian Singer Lauren Daigle Responds To Criticism For Appearing On Openly Gay Ellen DeGeneres’ Show

The Christian singer said she doesn't want to 'draw lines around people.'

Lauren Daigle came under some fire after the Christian singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a host that is openly gay, but the breakout star had a response for her critics: she doesn’t have time for hate.

The 27-year-old Daigle had come under fire from some of the more conservative Christian groups in the days after her performance, with some accusing her of promoting homosexuality by appearing alongside Ellen. Daigle pushed back against her critics this week, saying that refusing to perform on a show because the host is gay goes against the message of love and tolerance she is trying to spread.

“I think the second we start drawing lines around which people are able to be approached and which aren’t, we’ve already completely missed the heart of God,” Daigle told WAY-FM Radio.

Daigle added that she doesn’t have all the answers.

“But the one thing that I know for sure is I can’t choose who I’m supposed to be kind to and who I’m supposed to show love to and who I’m not, because that’s the mission right? Be who Christ was to everyone,” she said.

Lauren Daigle said Ellen was gracious and told her to take the “acceptance of people and the kindness toward people” that she felt from the show and bring it out into the world. Daigle also revealed that Ellen handpicked the song she wanted Daigle to perform, “Still Rolling Stones,” because of its message of how love can overcome darkness.

Lauren Daigle has become one of the biggest crossover Christian singers in years, with her album, Look Up Child, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 this September. After appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she also performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which Daigle said had been a “personal dream.” Daigle is a two-time Grammy Award nominee who has been steadily building her stature in the industry since debuting in 2015, and has recently gained fame beyond the Christian Contemporary genre.

While the appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show may have garnered some controversy for Lauren Daigle, her message of love and tolerance in response to those critics has gotten even bigger praise from her fans. Many have praised Daigle’s response and how she has used her platform and success to spread the messages, and others said she is a good example of tolerance from a side where that is not always welcomed.