‘B&B’ Spoilers For November 2018: 7 Shocking Twists You Never Saw Coming

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 2018 reveal some shocking twists. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has just been discharged from hospital, but how long will his “changed man” resolutions last? Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) loyalties will be tested, and the annual Thanksgiving seating chart may pose some problems during the November sweeps period.

Intimates Uncharted Success May Spark Jealousy From Hope Logan Spencer

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will continue to ride the wave of success. She Knows Soaps indicates that the Intimates line will have its first fashion show on Thursday, October 8.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will model one of her own designs, while Steffy will take to the ramp in the range’s showstopper.

The show will be such a success that Steffy and her team will celebrate its success. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope (Annika Noelle) is also planning on launching the Hope For The Future line again. Steffy has now proven that she is a strong single woman, worthy of hunky Leo’s (Sam Myerson) pursuit, and career success. Although Hope may put on a smile and congratulate her one-time rival, expect her insecurities to start showing.

Look out for Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford) and Julius Avant (Obba Babbatunde) who will support Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) at the fashion show, as well as Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) who is excited for her granddaughter’s designs, according to Inquisitr.

Emma Barber Does An About-Turn

After a fiery summer romance, Xander and Emma’s relationship turned frosty. Emma put the brakes on things becoming sexual and Xander has respected her choice thus far. However, after observing Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander flirting, Emma may change her mind. B&B viewers will see her doing an about-face and saying yes to taking their relationship to the next level.

Thanksgiving Dinner Brings Seating Chart Mayhem

The annual Thanksgiving dinner will bring the Forresters, Logans, Spencers, Spectras and Avants together. Fans can therefore expect to see Vivienne and Julian Avant, as well as Shirley Spectra for the holiday.

This year Hope and Steffy will be planning the seating chart. These two need to do some careful thinking because disaster could strike when the traditional “say something kind about the person to your right takes place.” Viewers are hoping for Donna, Quinn, and Pam to be seated next to each other in that order. On the other hand, Bill with his one-liners would also provide some entertainment if the dressmaker was to his right.

Pam & Donna Vs. Quinn

Donna Logan appears to want her “Honeybear back.” Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, promise that Quinn will confront Donna after spying her with her husband Eric Forrester (John McCook).

It seems as if Donna won’t be scared off that easily, and will remind Quinn that she and Eric have a history. After all they were happily married at one stage.

As if dealing with Donna isn’t enough, Pam will back up her new co-receptionist. Everyone knows that Pam cannot stand Eric’s wife.

Katie Questions Her Hasty Marriage To Thorne

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) was devastated that Will (Finnegan George) may lose his father. When she found out that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) was involved, she quickly confronted him. Although the couple will try to do right by Bill, because they now know that Ridge influenced the judge, they will face some challenges.

Katie will begin to question whether she really knows Thorne at all. She begins to piece together pieces of Thorne’s character, according to Fame10. She remembers that it was he who pushed her to file for sole custody, and he also supported his brother influencing Judge McMullen (Joe Lando) to rule against Bill. Katie will begin to see Thorne in a whole new light.

Brooke’s Divided Loyalties

Despite her husband begging her not to see Bill, Brooke will continue to sneak around to see the publishing tycoon. Brooke will be torn between staying loyal to Ridge and telling Bill the truth about Ridge’s involvement with Judge McMullen.

Bill’s Ultimate Revenge

Now that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) has linked together Ridge and Judge McMullen, they will set a trap for Ridge using the expertise of Ken (Danny Woodburn) the IT specialist.

Bill was always going to find out that Ridge had played dirty, now it’s time for payback. Will Bill reel in Brooke as payment for Ridge taking away Will?

As an added bonus, Wayne Brady will debut as a series regular on the last day of November. He will play the role of Dr. Buckingham, Zoe’s dad. He is described as a “worldly, intelligent, and sophisticated” man who “quickly finds himself entangled in a web of passion and mystery.”

Follow Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers, recaps, and hot television news.