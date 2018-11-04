Lindsay Lohan Shares Bikini Selfie On Instagram As She Gets Ready For MTV EMAs

Lindsay Lohan shared a selfie today while wearing a black bikini top on Instagram, as she asked her fans if they’re ready for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2018. The actress is going to be one of the presenters, along with Ashlee Simpson, according to Metro. The host will be Hailee Steinfeld, and the event will be broadcast live from Bilbao, Spain. Some of the biggest performers include Nicki Minaj, Halsey, and Janet Jackson.

Lohan looked great in her selfie, as she wore her long hair down and rested her right arm on her head. She wore some bracelets and rings, and sported some dark nail polish. The actress also wore a watch on her other wrist. Similarly, Lindsay shared another selfie yesterday, of herself smiling with a Snapchat filter with a rose headband.

While Lindsay is best known for her acting career, she’s recently taken to starting up some clubs including one in Mykonos. A viral video of her dancing and doing the “Lilo dance” has apparently inspired tons of visitors to head to the Lohan Beach House Mykonos, even though it’s already closed for the season, detailed Vanity Fair. Recent visitors reported that the entire place is deserted and unkept, which isn’t too surprising considering that they shut down the place along with several other clubs until next summer.

One Lohan fan described how she ended up at the closed club, which looked in shoddy shape.

“The D.J. booth was coming apart—there were dark stains on the floorboards around it, which made it look like a sacrificial altar. Like everyone else and their mom, I had seen the viral video of Lindsay Lohan dancing and wanted to see the club for myself. I had actually made lunch reservations for my friends and I through their Web site but got no response back, so I assumed they’d be open.”

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to enjoy the dance scene, but it looks like the club will be back open next year. It’s also the scene for the previously announced MTV reality TV series based on Lohan, which is expected to premiere in 2019, detailed CNN.

The show might be what brings Lohan back into the mainstream big-time, and if it’s a success, it’ll undoubtedly drive tons of traffic to her new businesses.

For now, however, it looks like Lohan is enjoying the pre-show for the EMAs as she shared clips on her page and also in her Stories.