Jennifer Garner Looks Happy After Officially Parting Ways With Ben Affleck

The former couple has submitted the required paperwork to finalize their divorce.

After finalizing her divorce with Ben Affleck, actress Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she was spotted leaving an office building on Saturday, November 3, in Brentwood, California.

According to Just Jared, the 46-year-old actress sported a very casual look in a pair of jeans which she paired with a gray-striped sweater. Garner kept her makeup to a minimum and let her hair down, which looked perfect for the daytime. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a pair of black sunglasses, and a big black handbag.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Jennifer also went out for an early morning caffeine run in Los Angeles the same day and flaunted her slim figure. As detailed by the report, she donned black skin-tight leggings and a black sweatshirt that she teamed with black sneakers. The actress completed her chic morning look with a pair of black sunglasses. She tied her hair into a ponytail and wore no makeup. Yet, she looked beautiful as she flashed her signature smile.

According to a report by TMZ, Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, have submitted the required paperwork to finalize their divorce. The former couple share three children together — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Garner and Affleck have reportedly agreed to opt for co-parenting therapy on a monthly basis for a period of six months.

Per TMZ, the former couple has hired a private judge to carry out all the paperwork and submitted their final documents to the court on Friday, November 2.

“Neither party shall make derogatory or insulting remarks about the other… in the presence of or within hearing distance of any of the minor children,” the divorce paper said, per TMZ. “Each party is restrained from arguing, yelling, or using profanity directed at the other party in the presence or within hearing distance of any of the minor children.”

Jennifer Garner kicks off her weekend with a meeting! https://t.co/srRuwYNHUI — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 4, 2018

The couple separated in 2015, but filed for a divorce in 2017. In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner called Affleck the “love of her life,” and said that she can’t do anything about it because he is “the most brilliant, the most charismatic, and the most generous person.” She, however, added that Ben is a complicated guy, per Glamour.

Ben Affleck was one of the actors who was accused by actress Hilarie Burton for groping her breasts in 2003. Although Garner didn’t directly talk about the accusation in her interview, she mentioned that some stories are coming out, as reported by Glamour.