Lazio look to leap over AC Milan into the Serie A top four if they can hold on to defeat struggling SPAL in a Sunday afternoon showdown.

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi says that his team believes it is Champions League material, as he told Football Italia, even after a potentially demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Inner Milan last weekend. But the Rome-based club can make good on Inzaghi’s promise at least for the moment with a win over SPAL on Sunday, a win that would vault them over AC Milan and into fourth on the Serie A table, in the match that will live stream from Olympic Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 11 match on Sunday, pitting fifth-place S.S. Lazio against 15th-place SPAL, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 73,000-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, November 4. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 11:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 3:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“We have to look at what these lads have achieved over the last couple of years, finishing fifth and fourth in Serie A, with an Italian Super Cup on the shelf and a Coppa Italia Final,” Inzaghi said. “Some people might say that after fifth and fourth, we can give up on the Champions League, but I don’t. I still firmly believe in our chances and so do the players. It’s what we are all working towards.”

History is on Lazio’s side in the match. They have not suffered a defeat to SPAL in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico in 61 years — though in a match last season, the clubs played to a 0-0 stalemate, per 101GreatGoals.com.

Ciro Immobile leads SS Lazio with seven goals so far in the 2018/2019 season. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the S.S. Lazio Vs. SPAL Sunday Serie A showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the free, online network of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN3 streaming network is available with subscriptions to most internet service providers, allowing fans to watch the Biancocelesti vs. Biancazzurri (as it happens, both teams wear white and blue stripes) clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the S.S. Lazio Vs. SPAL Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform there. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Round 11 game on Sunday in Rome.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SS.S. Lazio Vs. SPAL, be sure to check LiveSoccerTV.com.