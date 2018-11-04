‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Three Characters Leave Salem In Dramatic Fashion

Days of our Lives comings and goings are revealing some interesting spoilers for the coming week in Salem, and fans aren’t going to want to miss a moment of the action.

According to a recent report from Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will see three characters bid farewell to Salem this week, and fans are likely going to be sad to see them go, especially since they’ve been delivering some huge drama over the past few weeks.

The report confirms that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will say goodbye to her friends and family members this week and leave town yet again. Sweeney had completed her 10-week run on the soap opera, and viewers always love watching the character of Sami return home for any amount of time. However, they hate to see her go when she leaves.

In addition, actress Stacy Haiduk will also exit DOOL this week. Stacy has been pulling double duty as both Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks. While Kristen is presumed dead again after the shocking warehouse fire that killed Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Susan will also leave Salem.

In fact, Sami, Kristen, and Susan all have something in common, EJ DiMera. The three women are all very important in EJ’s life. Sami is the love of EJ’s life and the mother of his children, Kristen is his sister, and Susan his mother. This means that this week when and if the DNA test results come in, Sami and Susan could leave town together with EJ.

In the latest #DAYS, Sami realizes Susan is the key to unlocking the mystery man's identity.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/15CJ6zvkty — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 3, 2018

As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sami spent years searching for her lost love after he was presumed dead. EJ seemingly left hints for his wife, and now she has seemingly finally found him. However, he was badly burned in the warehouse fire and will need extensive medical attention and treatment in order to recover.

Spoilers suggest that Sami will leave town with the man she believes to be EJ DiMera, and wrap up her latest storyline. However, some fans may be upset about the fact that Sami and EJ will be reunited, and they won’t get to see how it all plays out. Perhaps the couple will return to Salem together in the near future, as Sweeny has been making regular appearances, about once a year, since she decided to leave her role on the soap opera to pursue other opportunities.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.