Pete Davidson Addresses Ariana Grande Breakup On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson spoke out about his recent breakup with former fiancee Ariana Grande during this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

According to a November 4 report by the Hollywood Reporter, Pete Davidson appeared on the Weekend Update skit to talk about the upcoming election. The Saturday Night Live funnyman revealed that he’s been paying more attention to politics now that he’s back home living with his mother, joking about having to move out of Ariana Grande’s home after their split.

After making his jokes about politicians, Pete addressed the crowd, and the millions watching at home to say that his split with Ariana is nobody’s business, but that he wishes nothing but the best for his ex-girlfriend.

“The truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out. She’s a wonderful strong person, and I wish her all the happiness in the world,” Davidson stated, ending his monologue by telling people to get out and vote on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, just minutes before Pete and the rest of the cast took the stage for Saturday Night Live this weekend, Ariana decided to drop her brand new song, “Thank U, Next,” which references Davidson, as well as her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, by name.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande was reportedly furious after Pete Davidson joked about their split in a SNL promo. In the commercial for the episode, Pete is seen asking musical guest, Maggie Rogers, to marry him. When she says no, Davidson claims he’s “oh for three,” hinting that he didn’t marry his former longtime girlfriend, Cazzie David, nor Grande.

After the promo aired, Ariana took to her Twitter account to shade Pete about his joke.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh,” she tweeted.

“She wasn’t amused by Pete’s jokes at all,” the source revealed. “They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her. She knew he would see her tweet. Pete is having a hard time with the breakup and making jokes his way of dealing with it. Ariana hopes that he will have enough respect to not do it again,” sources revealed.

It’s not likely that Pete Davidson will reference his breakup with Ariana Grande again during the current season of Saturday Night Live, and if he does, the singer could call him out about it at any moment.