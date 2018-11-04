Watch SD Eibar Vs. Deportivo Alavés Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Online

Deportivo Alavés can move to second place within one point of leaders Barcelona as they continue their dream season when they face SD Eibar.

Deportivo Alavés have never finished higher than sixth in La Liga, and that came 18 years ago, per 101GreatGoals.com, so a win on Sunday against struggling SD Eibar would be one of the biggest in club history, taking the Basque country side to second place on the table, within a single point of leaders and defending champions Barcelona, in a match that will live stream from Ipurua.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the SD Eibar Vs. Deportivo Alavés Basque derby, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for noon Central European Time on Sunday, November 4, at the smallest ground in La Liga, 7,083-seat Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m., while in the United States, that start time will be 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In his second season as Head Coach of Deportivo Alavés, former Spanish international Abelardo has his team on a three-game league winning streak coming into Sunday’s midday match, per Sky Sports, including a stunning 1-0 victory over defending European champions Real Madrid on October 6. An earlier three game run, including a win over another of this season’s surprise teams, Espanyol, plus a pair if draws has the club at 20 points, four off the top of the table, as they prepare to face a team in Eibar that sits just two points over the drop zone.

Eibar striker Kike Garcia has been good for just one goal in is seven league appearances this season. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga table-top vs. table-bottom clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for fans to watch the game on La Liga’s Matchday 11 stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of the streaming TV multi-channel package Fubo TV. The service requires credit card information and a subscription fee, but also offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Azulgranas vs. Babazorros match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Sunday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of SD Eibar Vs. Deportivo Alavés will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Eiber-Alavés La Liga match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of SD Eibar Vs. Deportivo Alavés, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.