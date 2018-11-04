Brett Young & Taylor Mills: Country Star Marries His Best Friend In Classy California Ceremony

Country crooner Brett Young and Taylor Mills got married in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 3.

More than 200 guests witnessed the couple exchanging their personalized vows in a ceremony that was officiated by Young’s pastor father, Brad, and Young’s manager, Van Hazelitt, according to People.

Mills, 31, looked lovely in a custom, long-sleeve Justin Alexander white wedding gown, and Young, 37, sported a handsome black tuxedo designed by J. Hilburn.

The newlyweds had a lot of fun at their reception, which featured special performances by some of the “Like I Loved You” singer’s famous friends. Fellow country artist Lee Brice sang his tune “I Don’t Dance,” and Young’s “idol,” Gavin DeGraw, belted out his ditty “More Than Anyone.”

“We chose people in terms of performers that are really important to us and are close friends. If everybody in the country music family could’ve been there, we would’ve asked them all to sing,” Mills told People.

For the couple’s first dance, they chose a special version of the song “Forever Young” that was produced by Young’s long-time producer, Dann Huff.

Guests were served steak, chicken, and Southern fare for dinner, and got to choose between two different vanilla wedding cakes for dessert — one had a banana-cream filling and the other had a strawberry filling. Both cakes were baked by Exquisite Desserts.

“Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing — she has a very pure, kind heart,” gushed Young following the wedding.

The couple met more than 10 years ago in Arizona while Mills was a student at ASU. Young proposed to her this past February with a custom ring he designed with David M. Kodner of David Kodner Personal Jewelers.

“We are both more excited than we can express and [are] looking forward to starting this chapter of our lives together,” the couple told People when formally announcing their engagement.

The husband and wife will honeymoon in an undisclosed location by the beach, and then they will work on starting their family.

“We’ve been together for a long time and we do want kids soon,” revealed Young.

P E R F O R M I N G // ????#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/lct2hG31fh — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) November 1, 2018

However, when the “Mercy” vocalist returns to Nashville, he will have to get right back into performance mode as he is scheduled to sing at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, which will be held in the Music City on Wednesday, November 14, and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Additionally, he is nominated for the New Artist of the Year award.

Young’s second record, Ticket to L.A., is slated to come out December 7, and he has tour dates scheduled until the end of the year.