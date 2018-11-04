The Official Trailer For ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ Has Been Released

Madea, the Tyler Perry-created character, has become a comedic icon over the years. Perry created the hilarious gun-carrying, loudmouth grandmother as a tribute to his own mother and aunt, he even plays the role himself while in drag. Now eight full movies and several features later, Perry is ready to lay Madea to rest and will do so in his upcoming film.

The upcoming movie is called A Madea Family Funeral, and its first full-length trailer has just been released, according to a report from the Huffington Post.

As the clip begins, viewers are greeted by Perry himself, who introduces the movie. He starts off by assuring fans they won’t have to wait too long to see the movie, as it will be released early next year. During the introduction, Perry slipped into the Madea character and recited her famous catchphrase, “hallelujer.”

The trailer shows a film about “a joyous family reunion that turns into a hilarious nightmare,” as described by Lionsgate. Madea and her family and friends must travel to Georgia, to attend an unexpected funeral. The gathering of the family during this sad occasion will threaten to reveal some hidden family secrets.

The clip shows Madea attempting to provide comfort to a grieving woman by quoting a verse from the Bible, but of course, she managed to put her own spin on things.

“Yea, though she walked in the valley with the shadow of Little Red Riding Hood and the three bears, she feared no evil because the three little pigs were not around,” she said.

As the clip goes on, it seems Madea is in charge of making the necessary funeral preparations. After announcing she will be coordinating the funeral to a room full of people, someone offers help, but Madea isn’t having it.

“I knows about funerals,” she declares. “I done buried a lot of men. A lot of ’em.”

While Madea is very much alive in the newly released trailer, Perry has said this will be the character’s final appearance, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The character made her first film appearance in 2005, in Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

“This is it,” he said. “It’s time for me to kill that old b***h. I’m tired! We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19. I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry also said he will be taking the character on a stage tour, which will include appearances from the original characters and actors who’ve appeared in the Madea franchise.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral hits theaters on March 1, 2019.