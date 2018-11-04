What Happened To ‘The Killing’ On Netflix?

Labeled as a Netflix Original, the disappearance of 'The Killing' from the Netflix library left many subscribers baffled.

As many Netflix subscribers have noticed by now, The Killing is no longer available for streaming. According to What’s On Netflix, the removal of this particular piece of content is a little baffling considering it is technically coined as a “Netflix Original.” Naturally, the removal of this series sent some subscribers on a frenzy wondering if it meant other Netflix Original pieces of content were at risk of being removed.

The Killing Plot and Background

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, IMDb reminds us The Killing – which aired from 2011 to 2014 – told the story of a police investigation that took place after the body of a 17-year-old named Rosie Larsen was discovered in the trunk of a submerged vehicle.

Starring Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman, The Killing has a bit of a unique history. Originally premiering on AMC, the series ran for two seasons before the network ultimately decided not to renew for a third season. Having a pretty massive following and a lot of story left to tell, Fox and Netflix worked out a deal to run the series for a third season. Unfortunately, AMC did decide to cancel the series – again – after Season 3 aired.

Just two months after news the series was canceled, Netflix announced the decision to order a fourth season – containing six episodes – to give the series the conclusion it deserved.

Ownership of The Killing is Unclear

According to What’s On Netflix, the unique history behind The Killing makes it a little unclear on who actually owns the rights to stream the series. The Netflix fan site speculates Netflix only had a temporary contract to stream the series, so they could produce and release the fourth season to bring the series to a close. Because AMC aired and distributed the first three seasons of the series, it is likely they own the rights to stream the series.

You got there. You found me. pic.twitter.com/DeQITSkOvK — The Killing (@TheKilling) December 6, 2014

Given that Fox had a hand in the production of the series, Fox could also own the rights to the series. If Fox did own the series, there is always the possibility The Killing could move to Hulu with the rest of Fox’s content currently housed there.

@netflix put The Killing back on Netflix!!!!!!!!!! — g. (@griseldaaa6) October 29, 2018

@netflix can we get more shows like “The Killing”?? Orr can y’all bring The Killing back? — COKE ESCOVEDO (@Yamscasino) October 30, 2018

Unfortunately, Netflix never released any information regarding the removal of this series from their library. While the fourth season is technically a Netflix Original, the series as a whole is not. So, it is unclear when – or if – the series will return to Netflix.

The Killing is available for purchase by season or episode through Amazon Video. The series does not appear to have found a new streaming platform to call home at this time.