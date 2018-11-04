Ariel Winter Oozes Confidence In Sexy Daisy Dukes & Red Crop Top

Ariel Winter has no problem showing off her curves. The Modern Family star was spotted out this weekend flaunting her legs and flat tummy as she wore a skimpy outfit in L.A.

According to a Nov. 3 report by Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi on Saturday afternoon as she wore a pair of daisy dukes. The short shorts showed off the Modern Family actress’ legs, as she also donned a red crop top that showcased her mid-section.

Winter rocked a pair of white sneakers to complete her look and wore her long, dark hair back into a messy ponytail. She was spotted carrying her phone and car keys in her hand as she wore a no makeup look while running errands in L.A. on Saturday.

Although Winter is showing off her curves now, she wasn’t always so eager to flaunt her body. Sources previously revealed to Hollywood Life that the actress had a lot of struggles with her body image. However, she’s said to have overcome her insecurities, and is feeling great about herself

While Ariel Winter may have been casually strolling this weekend, she will likely be busy voting on Tuesday. Recently, the actress spoke out about the importance of voting.

“If you’re confused about how to do it, there are people everywhere that you can ask; there are websites that can [help you] figure it out. If you can’t make it to the polls, you can mail in your ballot, which is what I did. I just think it’s important to vote in general because whatever say we can have in shaping our future is very important. What’s interesting is that while a lot of people in my generation find it important to vote, they don’t always get out there and do it. They’ll tell everybody else, ‘you have to go vote’ or ‘I voted,’ but they haven’t really done it,” the TV star told Hollywood Life.

Most fans know Ariel from her role as Alex Dunphy on ABC’s hit sitcom, Modern Family. The actress has portrayed the character for nearly a decade now, and has some public struggles along the way.

The actress, who has opened up about her rocky relationship with her parents in the past, was legally emancipated before she turned 18-years-old. Winter lived with her older sister, Shanelle Workman, from the time she was 14 until she was able to be legally deemed an adult.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter when Modern Family airs Wednesday nights on ABC.