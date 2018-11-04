Supermodel Gigi Hadid Sports A Very Casual Outfit To Attend Children’s Book Launch In New York

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is well-known across the globe for flaunting the best designer outfits before they make it to the market. But she recently surprised many by wearing a super casual pair of baggy ripped jeans and a grey collared shirt to a low-key event in New York.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret stunner was attending Eva Chen’s children’s book launch where she wore the demure outfit, per the Daily Mail. The event was held at Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday, November 1.

Her ripped baggy jeans showcased her tall frame while her thick heather grey sweatshirt with a navy blue collar gave a very relaxed and informal look. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of snakeskin boots.

Gigi tied her hair into a high ponytail and wore minimal makeup to go with the girl-next-door look, yet she ended up looking absolutely gorgeous. As against her usual routine to post her activities on her Instagram, Gigi didn’t post anything related to the event this time.

According to WWD, Gigi swept Eva Chen’s son, Tao, up in a huge hug, and said hello to Derek Desierto, the illustrator of Juno Valentine –– one of Chen’s upcoming books. Desierto is currently working on the drawings for Chen’s third kids’ book, which is about to be released in 2019. According to the report, Gigi hugged Desierto and praised his work.

“Oh my god, I’m such a big fan!” she told Desierto.

Other guests who attended the launch included Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka, their children Harper and Gideon Burtka-Harris, Olivia Palermo, Martha Hunt, Stacey Bendet, Rebecca Minkoff, and more.

Although Gigi decided not to post anything related to the low-key event on her Instagram, she did take her time to wish a happy birthday to her friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. She posted a picture to her Instagram stories where she was seen sitting with Kendall, drinking some alcoholic beverage from a glass, while Kendall was seen just sitting and candidly staring at something. Looked like the two were not camera-ready at all.

“Caption this [picture] lol,” Gigi wrote. “Love you @kendalljenner.”

In 2016, when the two models were shooting together for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, both of them shared many pictures on Instagram where the two were seen together. Gigi also posted a group picture featuring Kendall and captioned it “My girls. Grateful to have you by my side”.

Though Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters have been friends for years, there were reports that Gigi and Bella were not cool with Kendall Jenner dating their 18-year-old brother, Anwer Hadid.

According to Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner was seen kissing and making out with Anwar Hadid during a CFDA after-party on June 5, but his sisters preferred that Kendall stayed far away from Anwar.

“They warned Kendall to leave their brother alone,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re worried she’s taking advantage of him.”