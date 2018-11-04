Watch India Vs West Indies Cricket 1st T20 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Kolkata Match Online

For the first time since 2015, India will rest both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the same match when they face T20 World Cup champions West Indies.

For the first time since 2015, according to ESPN, India will play a cricket match with both of their most iconic stars — Virat Kholi and MS Dhoni — missing out. And while Kohli is simply being rested, rumors that the selectors’ choice to omit Dhoni indicate that the former captain is on his way out of the national side have forced denials from Kohli, leading to rare uncertainty surrounding the Men in Blue as they head into the first T20 International against defending World Cup champions West Indies, a match that will live stream from Kolkata.

But the world champions have not played like champions since that dramatic day at Eden Gardens more than two years ago when, as Inquisitr reported, Carlos Braithwaite blasted four consecutive sixes in the 20th over to see off an England side that may have already had the champagne on ice for a T20 World Cup title.

Since that April day in 2016, however, West Indies have played 10 T20 series, winning only five, according to CricBuzz. In 2018, outside of a charity match against a World XI, the Windies have dropped eight of nine T20 matches.

As a result, West Indies selectors brought back some of the team’s top stars, including Andre “Superman” Russell, Darren Bravo, and Kieron Pollard. But they have been star-crossed even then, with Russell withdrawing due to a nagging knee injury just two days before the seres opener, according to CricInfo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first India vs. West Indies T20 International match, with West Indies returning to the format of the game in which they have been strongest in recent years, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, November 4, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata, India. In the United States, that start time will be 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 1:30 pm. Greenwich Mean Time.

West Indies will be fielding five uncapped players for the match, which will open the first bilateral T20 series that the Windies have ever played in India. Here are the expected teams for the first T20 match.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Khaleel Ahmed.

West Indies: 1 Rovman Powell, 2 Darren Bravo, 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Carlos Brathwaite (captain), 7 Denesh Ramdin (wicketkeeper), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Khary Pierre, 10 Oshane Thomas, 11 Obed McCoy.

To watch the first T20 International of the three-game India vs. West Indies series live stream from Kolkata in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a $19.99 per month fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. West Indies first T20 International clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.