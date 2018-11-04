NBA Rumors: Cavs Coach Larry Drew ‘Not Concerned’ About Losing Kevin Love For An Entire Season

Can the Cavaliers earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference without Kevin Love?

Despite losing LeBron James in the recent free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers still decided to remain competitive in the 2018-19 NBA season. Their decision to give Kevin Love a massive contract extension proved that the Cavaliers are still aiming to defend their title as Eastern Conference champions. Unfortunately, as of now, nothing is going well for the Cavaliers.

After a 0-6 start, the Cavaliers decided to fire Tyronn Lue and named Larry Drew as their interim head coach. To make things more complicated, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that Cavaliers lone superstar Kevin Love is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks after undergoing a foot surgery. Without Love, the Cavaliers will undeniably struggle offensively.

Coach Larry Drew revealed that he already talked with Kevin Love and wished him a speedy recovery. When asked about the possibility that they could lose their superstar for the rest of the 2018-19 NBA season, Drew said he is “not concerned” about such thing. Drew plans to proceed with fact that Love will be out for an extended period of time.

Drew is aware that no one on the Cavaliers’ roster can fill the hole left by Kevin Love, especially on the offensive end of the floor. The 60-year-old mentor believes that the only thing they could do right now to perform well in their upcoming games without Love is to step up as a team. In Love’s absence, Drew expects Rodney Hood, Cedi Osman, Jordan Clarkson, and George Hill to lead the Cavaliers’ offense.

“I’m looking for us to step up as a team,” Drew said. “I don’t think the way to tackle this is to try to pinpoint an individual as far as them trying to step up their game. As I told the guys, it’s not going to be everybody’s night every night. Will be some nights where it may be Rodney (Hood), one night it may be Cedi (Osman), another night it could be (Jordan) Clarkson, another night it could G Hill. We have to rally together and it’s going to take a total team effort to try to replace (him).”

Breaking: Cavaliers are preparing for the strong possibility that Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right toe injury, league sources told @WindhorstESPN and @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/l3UHWkZfiV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 29, 2018

So far, the Cavaliers are yet to find a permanent solution in their current struggle. After winning their first game of the 2018-19 NBA season against the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavaliers went on a two-game losing streak and remain as the worst team in the Eastern Conference. If they find themselves out of the playoff picture, the Cavaliers may consider having a huge roster overhaul and explore the possibility of moving Kevin Love before the February NBA trade deadline.