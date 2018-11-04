Final Two Celebrity Narrators Announced For 2018 Epcot Candlelight Processional – John Stamos, Robby Benson

Two huge names have finished the entire celebrity narrator list for this year's big event at Epcot.

One of the most enjoyable and beautiful events of every holiday season at Walt Disney World is the Candlelight Processional held at Epcot. Many of the celebrity narrators have already been announced to read the biblical Christmas story for 2018, but a couple of spots were still left open as November arrived. Now, those open dates have been filled and by some pretty big names in actors John Stamos and Robby Benson.

This week, the Disney Parks Blog updated the list of celebrity narrators to fill in the final spots with the two stars. Benson will take the final three evenings of November, while Stamos will follow right behind him with the first two days of December.

Stamos is obviously known for many big roles, but is famous for playing the role of Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House. Robby Benson’s voice will be easily recognizable for Disney fans as he voiced the Beast in the animated classic Beauty and the Beast.

There are four celebrities who are brand new to the Epcot Candlelight Processional this year, but there is certainly no shortage of big names. Beginning on November 22, 2018, Chita Rivera will start the festivities at Epcot and the event will run nightly through December 30.

John Stamos and Robby Benson will join the list of celebrity narrators for the highly anticipated Candlelight Processional during the 2018 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays! See the full list of narrators here: https://t.co/DpaKhav8m0 pic.twitter.com/Bw8GYknAqu — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2018

Most of the celebrity narrator list came out during the summer with a few names being added here and there.

Here is the full line-up for the 2018 Candlelight Processional as of November 2, 2018.

11/22 – 11/23 – Chita Rivera

11/24 – 11/25 – Helen Hunt – New for 2018

11/26 – 11/27 – Alfonso Ribeiro – New for 2018

11/28 – 11/30 – Robby Benson

12/1 – 12/2 – John Stamos

12/3 – 12/6 – Neil Patrick Harris

12/7 – 12/9 – Whoopi Goldberg

12/10 – 12/12 – Bart Millard – New for 2018

12/13 – 12/14 – Blair Underwood

12/15 – 12/17 – Gary Sinise

12/18 – 12/20 – Pat Sajak

12/21 – 12/23 – Auli’i Cravalho – New for 2018

12/24 – 12/25 – Edward James Olmos

12/26 – 12/27 – Jodi Benson

12/28 – 12/30 – Cal Ripken, Jr.

Celebrity narrators, dates, times, and other entertainment are subject to change without notice.

The Candlelight Processional is included with park admission to Epcot, but it’s not always easy to get a seat. Many guests will book a dinner package which can be booked on the official website of Walt Disney World or calling into 407-WDW-DINE. Those packages will include a meal (for cost) and reserved seating for one of the shows.

Shows take place three times per day at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion of World Showcase.

Guests need to realize that there is a standby line for each Candlelight Processional, but the wait can end up being pretty long at times. In past years, the wait in line could end up being anywhere from one to four hours depending on which celebrity narrator is leading that night. Epcot is one of the best places to be at Walt Disney World for the Christmas holidays, and this is the event not to miss.