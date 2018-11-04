Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Twin In Sexy Black Dresses For ‘Sister Date’

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, hit the town on Satruday night looking stunning in black. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars wowed on social media over the weekend as they spent time together as a duo.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to post a photo of herself and Kim Kardashian looking like twins as they both donned black, floor length dresses.

Kourt is seen standing to the side, showing off her profile and toned arms. The oldest Kardashian sister wore strappy heels and pulled her long, dark hair half up in a sleek look. She also donned a smokey eye look, and a full face of makeup.

Meanwhile, Kim donned a black dress that showed off her famous curves and ample cleavage. The gown accentuates her tiny waist. Kim wears her long hair parted down the middle and wore straight, as she added a layered black cross choker and black heels to complete the look. Like her sister, Kardashian-West also wore a very dark, smokey eye.

Kourtney revealed that the pair were headed out for a date, but not where they were going. Kardashian tagged Wendi Miyake and Andrew Fitzsimons in the photo, as they seemingly worked as the glam team for the sisters over the weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been known to disagree, and even get into some brutal arguments in the past. However, they also tend to make up.

Recently, sources told Hollywood Life, that Kim is desperately trying to get Kourtney and her baby daddy, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, back together.

“Kim really likes Scott and the family as a whole has a lot of respect for him. She doesn’t anticipate it and is not pressuring Scott or Kourtney to get back together, but they both know that she would be completely on board if they ever decided to rekindle their romance,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider added that Kim would be thrilled to see the pair get back together, and that she believes they belong with one another.

“They would definitely have Kim’s blessing. She is going to let them make those decisions though if they ever get to that point, and she loves that her sister and Scott have been able to find other important relationships since they broke up. She really feels that Scott and Kourtney are soulmates,” the source added.

Fans can see more of both Kourtney and Kim Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!