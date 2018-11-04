Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party A Month Before Her Upcoming Wedding With Nick Jonas

Before bidding farewell to her unmarried life, actress Priyanka Chopra is celebrating a bachelorette party. The 36-year-old star, who is marrying her fiance Nick Jonas, 26, recently took to Instagram and posted some pictures of decorations and flowers from her bachelorette party on Saturday and captioned the picture “#BacheloretteVibes.”

The bride-to-be also posted a photograph of herself smiling while flaunting her engagement ring. She wore an off-the-shoulder top and accessorized with a gold watch. According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source has said that the celebrations seemed to take place in Amsterdam.

The picture in question amassed 1.5 million likes and close to 7,000 comments. Per usual, fans showered her with compliments and praised her beauty with words like “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “goddess”, and congratulated her on her upcoming wedding.

Prior to the bachelorette party, Priyanka celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany’s in New York on October 28. She also posted the picture from the event on her Instagram where she was surrounded by her friends and family. She wore a white strapless, feathery gown and completed her look with a diamond necklace.

“Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies…and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco Perfect!”

The pictures received more than 1.4 million likes and above 4,000 comments where her Indian and international fans congratulated her and sent her good wishes for the wedding.

“You look so incredibly happy and that’s so amazing. Congratulations!” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “Wishing you guys a lifetime of pure love & happiness,” another fan commented on the picture.

According to a report by US Weekly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are tying the knot in December this year. The wedding will take place in Priyanka’s home country India and will be celebrated in the traditional Indian style. Singer Nick Jonas has already traveled to India to meet Priyanka’s family shortly after the coupled got engaged.

Per a separate article by Hollywood Life, the couple officially dated for seven months before announcing their wedding plans. They were first seen together at the Met Gala in 2017 after which rumors spread that they were seeing each other. Priyanka Chopra initially denied dating Jonas and told Jimmy Kimmel on his live show that they were together at the Met Gala because both were wearing Ralph Lauren and were both seated at the designer’s table, so they decided to show up together.

The rumors, however, continued for many months as the couple were often seeing commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. But in August 2018, Jonas ended everyone’s curiosity and announced on Instagram that Priyanka will be the future “Mrs. Jonas.”