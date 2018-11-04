Scott Disick Rocks Suit During Derby Day In Australia With Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick can dress it up or down depending on the situation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this weekend to post a photo of himself looking dapper in a suit as he attending Derby Day in Melbourne, Australia, where he and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, are currently vacationing.

Scott Disick took to his Instagram on Saturday night to share a photo of him from Australia. The reality star is seen wearing a gray suit and matching tie with a white collared dress shirt underneath.

Scott also dons a pocket square to add a bit of pattern to his ensemble, and completed the look with a pair of trendy brown sunglasses. Disick, who is down under with his model girlfriend, attended Derby Day with Richie over the weekend.

Daily Mail reports that Scott and Sofia dressed to the nines for the Victoria Derby, which took place at Melbourne Cup Field, and was won by derby horse, Extra Brut.

Richie wore a high-collar, white mini dress with puffy sleeves to the event, complete with a black hat with a small vale that covered her eyes. The model wore her hair pulled back and carried a black clutch purse in her hand.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is going strong, and the couple have been dating for well over a year now. However, his relationship with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, is also better than ever.

As many fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated for nearly 10 years and welcomed three children together during their relationship. The couple are now currently co-parenting their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and are in a great place as they share custody of the trio. Disick even recently accompanied Kardashian on a family vacation to Bali, where she spent time with the kids and her sisters.

“Coparenting couldn’t go better,” a source told Us Weekly Magazine, adding that Kourtney and Scott are doing “amazingly well.”

“Scott went to Bali. It was a family trip. All the kids were going. Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family reportedly think Sofia is a great match for Scott, and like them together as a couple.

“They actually think she’s great for Scott. Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia. He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!