Prince Charles Joins A Dance Party On Royal Tour In Ghana

Prince Charles seemed to take a page from his son Prince Harry’s recent royal tour when he joined a traditional cultural performance while visiting Accra, Ghana. Rebecca English, the royal reporter for The Daily Mail, tweeted a video of the heir to the British throne shaking a small percussion instrument and nodding his head to the beat as he’s surrounded by costumed dancers. Dressed in a grey suit and sunglasses, the prince can also be seen laughing and chatting with the dancers as well.

“Prince Charles gets his groove on Ghanaian style,” English wrote.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla are currently on a royal tour of Africa. So far their royal duties have taken them to the Gambia and they’ll proceed to Nigeria after they leave Ghana, Town and Country Magazine reports.

Before the tour began Charles’s office at Clarence House released a video on Youtube and Instagram in which he expressed eager anticipation for the trip to these African nations.

“As my wife and I prepare to embark on our upcoming tour of The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, I did just want to take this opportunity to send you all our special greetings and to say just how much we are looking forward to meeting so many of you,” he said.

This has been a busy time for the British Royal Family, especially when it comes to travel. As we mentioned earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently completed a royal tour of the South Pacific which included stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Attention around the tour was heightened by the news of Duchess Meghan’s pregnancy which went public on their first day of official engagements.

Prince Charles will also be celebrating his 70th birthday this year and there are some key royal events planned to celebrate. Hello! Magazine reports that his mother, Queen Elizabeth is organizing a big birthday bash for her oldest son. The party will reportedly be held at the state rooms in Buckingham Palace on November 14. Additional details of the festivities have so far been kept private but some of the names on the guest list have already been revealed.

As you can imagine the British royals are expected to be there but European royals are expected to fly in for the party on. According to Hello!, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark have been invited and have indicated that they will attend via a statement on the official Danish Royal Family website.