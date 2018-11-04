Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Pour Out Of Their Bikini Tops In New Snapshot

Kourtney Kardashian took to social media on Saturday night to post a sexy photo of herself and Kendall Jenner, as well as send a sweet message to her sister in honor of her 23rd birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a sultry snapshot of herself and Kendall Jenner to her Instagram photo over the weekend, and fans were loving it. Kourt is seen wearing a pair of white satin pants and a matching bralette to complete with a white robe or cover hanging off of her shoulders.

The outfit showcases Kourt’s toned abs and arms. Meanwhile, Kendall is seen wearing a similar outfit in navy blue. Jenner is seen wearing a pair of capri pants, matching robe, and a black bikini top, which flaunts her long, thin waist and abundant cleavage.

The photo was posted to honor Jenner on her birthday. In the caption of the photo, Kardashian revealed that her younger sister is often the person who understands her when none of her other siblings seem to take her side or sympathize with her point of view.

Kourtney also revealed that Kendall has been sweet since the day she was born, and has never lost that as she has grown into the 23-year-old woman she is today.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian seemingly took a page out of Khloe Kardashian’s book to honor Kendall Jenner’s birthday. Earlier in the day, Khloe posted a racy photo of herself with her younger sister, which was accompanied by a sentimental message, which touched on the strong bond that all of the siblings have.

“I love you for who you are and couldn’t imagine a life without YOU. If anyone knows you like I do, they know how much of an amazing, kind, quirky, loving person you are and how much any one would dream to have you in their life. Some people aren’t as lucky as us — not everyone gets to have a sister and not everyone gets to have a love and bond that all us siblings have with one another. Blessed we are!” Khloe wrote.

“We all celebrate you today and everyday! Let your confidence continue to shine and never be anyone but yourself. You are perfect in every single way,” Kardashian added in the caption of her own sexy Instagram photo, which featured the sisters wearing white lingerie as a part of their Victoria’s Secret Angel Halloween costumes.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and their famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.