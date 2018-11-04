Turkey Ice Cream And More Flavors Inspired By Thanksgiving Dinner Are Now Available

Salt & Straw, a popular ice cream parlor around the Bay Area, unveiled its Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors today. These creative new flavors will be available through the end of November at all Bay Area locations, reports San Francisco Eater. A list of the new flavors are quite different than most ice cream concoctions from the past.

The new flavors include sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, spiced goat cheese with pumpkin pie, and roasted peach-sage cornbread stuffing. The parlor plans to truly embrace the holiday spirit this season.

This ice cream parlor is also opening a new scoop shop in Palo Alto and is collaborating with the Tacolicious in Palo Alto to give Silicon Valley a sneak preview of the new flavorful holiday treats. Fans and interested others will be able to grab a Salt & Straw hit, their popular seal salt caramel ribbons ice cream, and Sightglass Coffee cashew praline ice cream with a Tacolicious mini churro of a mere $2 tomorrow from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, November 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, November 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Salt & Straw also offers a home delivery service for their Classic Pints Pack, Seasonal Pints Pack, T-Shirts, branded ice cream scoopers, gift cards, as well as a chance to choose your own five pint pack. The company also offers a way for fans to sign up and receive Salt & Straw’s new season flavors every month for $65 a month. They also have a special running on the Salt & Straw site, listing a way to “Get or give five packs of [their] new seasonal flavors to be delivered for a period of three, six, or 12 months.” This option allows for a three month cost at a total of $195.

The company owner, Kim, also has an About section on the Salt & Straw site where the history of the company is said to have started with the right mix of lucky, strategy, and love.