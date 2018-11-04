‘Angela’s Christmas’ Netflix Release Date Delayed

'Angela's Christmas' was originally scheduled for release at the beginning of the month.

Netflix has been working hard to release seasonal original content for the holidays. Unfortunately, the release date for the Netflix animated film, Angela’s Christmas, has been delayed. According to What’s On Netflix, the streaming giant has pushed the release date for the Christmas movie back to the end of November. Originally, per the Inquisitr, the movie was scheduled for release on November 1.

Angela’s Christmas is an animated film produced by an Irish animation studio called Brown Bag Labs. The animation studio has previously worked on several pieces of content for both BBC and RTE. While Netflix picked up the rights to this Christmas animation this year, the movie aired in Ireland back in 2017.

According to What’s On Netflix, the movie is a very short 30-minute film. It tells the story of a young girl trying to help baby Jesus stay warm.

You may recognize some of the voice actors in the series as Ruth Negga from Loving and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is on the cast list. Lucy O’Connell is also on the cast list as the voice of Angela.

Why Does the Movie Have a New Release Date?

It was Damien O’Connor – the director and co-writer of Angela’s Christmas– that confirmed the release date of the film being changed to November 30th. Brown Bag Labs also confirmed the change on their website.

What’s On Netflix reached out to O’Connor to find out if there was a reason why the release date had been delayed.

According to Damien’s response on Twitter, there wasn’t really a huge reason or issue causing the delayed release date. In fact, the director and co-writer believed the streaming giant delayed the release date simply to move it closer to Christmas given it is a Christmas-themed film.

What’s On Netflix speculates the streaming giant also made the decision to move the release date back to give a little more time to market the movie before it is released.

If you were looking forward to watching Angela’s Christmas, you will be happy to know there is a wide range of Christmas titles already on Netflix for you to stream. There are Christmas movies available for adults, movies for families, and animated content for children.

Some titles to check out while you wait for the release of Angela’s Christmas include: Christmas Inheritance, A Christmas Prince, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 48 Wishes, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas, Santa Paws, Beethoven’s Christmas, Santa Claws, and Santa Buddies.

Toward the end of November and the beginning of December, Netflix subscribers can expect the streaming giant to drop more Christmas themed content.