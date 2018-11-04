Melania Trump Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham Disputes Reports On Nearly $100K Stay At Cairo Hotel

Reports have emerged that Melania Trump’s tour in Africa was extraordinarily costly. The first lady’s visit to a posh hotel in Cairo, Egypt, for instance, is said to have cost $95,000.

Citing federal spending records, Quartz reported that the first lady and her entourage racked up $95,050 bills at the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo.

The story initially said that Trump stayed overnight at the hotel until Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson pushed back on the report.

According to HuffPost, the first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was furious of the initial report that said Trump spent the night at the Cairo hotel.

In Twitter posts, Grisham told Quartz and The Hill, which also picked up the story, that the first lady did not spend the night at the hotel and in fact only spent six hours there.

Grisham described the report as “irresponsible journalism.”

“Hi @qz – the First Lady did not stay the night in Cairo. This is an example of irresponsible journalism & had someone (@JustinRohrlich ) fact checked things w me, this could have been avoided,” Grisham posted on Twitter.

Grisham also said that she has asked for the correction/retraction of The Hill’s story but commented that the damage caused by the “false reporting” has been done.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Interestingly, Grisham’s questions about the reports were primarily focused on the length of time the first lady spent at the hotel.

According to People, Grisham did not directly dispute the hotel tab figure. She nonetheless questioned where the federal spending records got the information and said that her team is probing into where the number came from.

Federal records show that the amount was paid to the hotel on Sept. 30.

The hotel bill is not itemized on the federal records, which was reported by the Department of State. The bill is presumed to have also covered the cost for the lady’s entourage, which include Secret Service protection.

It would take reserving more than 170 rooms to rack up the charges. According to the Semiramis Intercontinental Cairo’s website, rooms at the hotel range between $119 to $699 per night.

Following Grisham’s post, people expressed confusion about the point she was trying to make, since it turned out that the first lady’s nearly $100,000 hotel bill was for a six-hour stay and not for an overnight stay as earlier reported.

“She has no realistic understanding as to why people are furious with [this] amount of money being spent in such a short period of time, and she didn’t even stay the night which in my opinion is the worst part.” Twitter user Raymond Pilarte commented. “If your gonna spend that, you might as-well have stayed.”