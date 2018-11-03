Sofia Richie Steams Up Nobu Wearing Skimpy Outfit In Sultry New Photo

Sofia Richie is showing some love for her favorite restaurant, Nobu. The model took to social media to shout out the celebrity hot spot on Saturday. Although Sofia and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, usually hit up the Malibu, California, establishment, they seemed to find their favorite spot while vacationing in Melbourne, Australia.

Sofia Richie shared a photo of herself in front of the Nobu sign to her Instagram account this weekend. Richie, who didn’t reveal if she was dining at the establishment with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, or if she was there with friends, posed for the camera in order to show some love to the sushi restaurant.

Richie is seen in the photo wearing a pair of tight, black spandex bike shorts, and a matching black crop top, which shows off her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage.

Sofia wore her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun for the outing, and donned a smokey eye look. Earlier in the day, Sofia posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a white dress, matching heels, and a black hat as she sat inside of a helicopter, and told fans that a head piece and the wind is “never a good combo.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, before Sofia Richie and Scott Disick headed to Australia, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Bali with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia hates when Scott goes on vacations and trips with Kourtney, and often worried that the former couple will eventually realize they still have feelings for each other.

“Sofia doesn’t like it at all when Scott goes away without her, and she spends the whole time worrying herself sick. It’s really difficult for her because if she tells Scott how she feels they end up fighting and he accuses her of being jealous and unreasonable, so she just has to bite her lip and suck it up. Scott thinks it’s incredibly important for the kids to be able to spend time with both their parents together as a family, or at least that’s what he tells Sofia, but it’s also for work purposes too, as they were filming Keeping Up with The Kardashians while they were away,” an insider revealed.

Fans can see Scott Disick open up about his relationship with Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.