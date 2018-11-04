John David Duggar And Abbie Burnett Married In An Autumn Wedding In Oklahoma

Another Duggar wedding just happened.

John David Duggar has got himself a wife! He married Abbie Grace Burnett on Saturday, November 3, in the bride’s home state of Oklahoma. The couple announced their engagement in July and now almost four months later they are married.

There is a first photo of the bride and groom that was shared by US Weekly. John David looks handsome and quite happy as he stands next to his new wife with his arm around her waist. Abbie chose a bridal gown with a beautiful lace bodice and a skirt that seems to shimmer in the light. She is wearing a headband on the top of her head with the veil flowing down the back. Her signature curly hair is styled with a few strands near her face with the sides pulled loosely back.

The blushing bride may have chosen a peach and white theme as that is the color of the bouquet that she is holding in the photo. More details and photos will come soon enough. The bridesmaid dresses has yet to be revealed.

The newly married Duggar son told US Weekly that he and Abbie are excited about their future together and are thankful that they found each other.

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

There are a few tidbits rolling in from other sources as well. The Bringing Up Bates family traveled to Ada, Oklahoma as Alyssa Bates Webster posted on her Instagram story. She didn’t actually say it was a Duggar wedding they were heading to, but the nuptials she is hinting at is most likely this one since the Bates family are good friends of the Duggars.

Love is in the air! ❤️#CountingOn couple John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are married. See the first photo of the happy couple. https://t.co/oTmx7GIXhd — TLC Network (@TLC) November 3, 2018

In addition, the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page had a few photos posted. The wedding took place at First Baptist Church in Ada and the reception was held in none other than in an airport hangar. In keeping with John David’s love of airplanes and flying, the TLC stars decided to keep with the theme for their after wedding festivities. After all, John David did propose to Abbie Grace in an airport hangar complete with lots of rose petals.

Of course, there was no getaway car for this couple. They made their escape in the groom’s airplane! That is one way to soar towards your future as husband and wife.

Congrats to the newest Mr. and Mrs. Duggar! There should be more details emerging very soon. John David and Abbie’s wedding will be televised on TLC on Tuesday, November 27, so be sure to tune in.